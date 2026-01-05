Joy for Travel Guides’ Fren family: “Meet baby Cosmo!”

The Fren family have teased some exciting news as they have welcomed a new addition!

Travel Guides star Victoria Fren took to Instagram to announce that she and her husband, Nathan Moran, got a puppy for Christmas.

They shared an adorable picture of them cuddling their new labradoodle, which they have called Cosmo.

“Meet Cosmo. Our little labradoodle and our last Christmas present to each other,” she penned.

“Any training tips for a labradoodle pup? Drop them below!”

Travel Guides star Victoria Fren and her husband, Nathan Moran, have got a puppy. (Credit: Instagram)

Victoria is best known for appearing on Travel Guides with her parents, Mark and Cathy, and her brother Jonathon.

They have appeared on the Channel Nine show for eight years, but there were fears they would step back in favour of their own spin-off.

However, Jono then confirmed that they wouldn’t be leaving the fan favourite series, and will return once again in 2026.

“We’ve definitely seen the chatter about a potential spin-off, but there’s absolutely no truth to it,” Jono exclusively told New Idea.

“Travel Guides is such a brilliant show, with an incredible team behind it, and the Fren family feel so lucky to be part of something that has already won three Logies and is up for a fourth this year.

“Nothing could top the Travel Guides experience, and we’re not looking to do any other travel shows or spin-offs. We are perfectly happy where we are and are grateful to be part of such an incredible show like Travel Guides.”

As well as returning to Travel Guides, 2026 will also be quite the year for Jono, as he’s set to welcome his first child.

Jono Fren and his wife, Dani, are also expecting a baby boy together. (Credit: Instagram)

Jono and his wife, Dani, confirmed the joyful news in a post shared to Instagram on October 18, 2025.

He confirmed that he and Dani will be welcoming their little one into the world in April 2026.

“I’ve had some incredible adventures around the globe, but nothing will top this next one,” Jono gushed.

The couple then confirmed that they will be having a baby boy in a gender reveal post in December.