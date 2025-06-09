Hugh Jackman was indeed moving WAY too fast when he and new girlfriend Sutton Foster were snapped moving boxes into his $24m NYC penthouse in May.

Soon-to-be-ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness’ company, Phoenix Rising, quietly paid $11.7m (roughly half the property’s current value) into her and Hugh’s joint company, Lackawanna LLC, confirming she is now the sole owner of the stunning Chelsea penthouse.

The transaction took place on May 23, just two days after Deborra-Lee formally filed for divorce and only eight days after Sutton was seen moving personal belongings into the home that her new beau and his former partner once shared.

“Sutton had better get her dog beds out of there FAST,” a friend of Deborra Lee’s tells New Idea exclusively.

Happier days at the 2022 Met Gala. (Credit: Getty)

The spacious 5,000 square feet three-bedroom property has sweeping views of both the Hudson River and the Manhattan skyline, with an additional 3,700 square feet of outdoor space.

It was purchased by the former couple in 2022 for US$21 million, and it is currently worth an estimated US$23.6 million.

While it is currently unclear what Deborra-Lee’s plans for the sprawling property are, her acquisition of the home comes a little over a week after she alluded to the “betrayal” she felt watching Sutton moving into the home the former couple once resided in to the Daily Mail.

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” the 69-year-old shared.

The property is now solely owned by Deborra-Lee Furness. (Credit: Realtor)

New Idea understands that the bombshell comments helped speed along divorce proceedings, with both Hugh and Deborra-Lee reportedly previously struggling to mutually decide how to divide their almost $US250 million fortune.

It is understood that the pair has since reached an uncontested agreement. For their divorce to be finalised, they now only need a sign-off from a judge, which is likely to happen imminently.

“Deb has Hugh by the short and curlies,” an insider source tells New Idea.

“It took one post online from her last week to have Hugh back at the negotiating table and her walking away with a $24m penthouse. Probably the most earnings anyone’s ever made from a social media post.”

Hugh and Sutton were photographed looking very cosy together as they posed for photos on the red carpet of the 75th Annual Tony Awards in 2022. (Credit: Getty)

Despite losing out on the property, which he hoped to share with Sutton, in early May, a source close to Hugh revealed he was “fine” and “going along well.”

“He is moving on with his life. I hope Deb does as well. They were together for 30 years and have two beautiful kids together,” his childhood best friend Gus Worland shared with Ben Fordham on 2GB live on air.

While many fans expected that Hugh and Sutton (who met while co-starring in the Broadway production of The Music Man) would make their red carpet debut as a couple at the 78th Annual Tony Awards on June 8th, it seems that Hugh is busy mourning the loss of the penthouse which he had hoped to live in with Sutton.