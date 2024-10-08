The cutest family photos of Ash Barty’s baby

Ash Barty is reveling in her new role as a first-time mum, a year on from welcoming her baby boy, Hayden, into the world.
Since announcing Hayden’s arrival on July 4, 2023, the tennis champion and her golfer husband, Garry Kissick, have been avidly posting pictures of their growing boy to their Instagram accounts.
Scroll on to take a look back on some of Ash Barty’s sweetest moments with her baby boy….
Hayden is just the cutest! Garry shared this photo in September 2024, pictured with Ash and Hayden on Palm Beach in Queensland, where the two own a lavish waterside holiday home.
In mid-July 2024, Ash brought Hayden with her to the United Kingdom for Wimbledon. It’s safe to say both Garry and Hayden were happy to be there to cheer her on!
Ahead of her arrival at Wimbledon in July 2024, where Ash played an invitational doubles exhibition match, the family celebrated Hayden’s first birthday at home in Australia – where has the time gone?
His proud parents shared this adorable photo of the family celebrating, just prior to Hayden tucking into what looked like a chocolate hedgehog cake.
The same weekend, Ash was interviewed by Sunrise where she revealed that she was “very much loving” being a mum.
“I had the most fulfilling journey in my career as a tennis player and now I’m just beginning that journey as a mum, and I’m very much loving it,” she shared.
“My decision [to retire from tennis] was the right decision for me. I love to have my family here, I love to share these experiences with them.”
Speaking with the Today Show that same day, Ash also opened up about how “nice” it was to have her family joining her in London for the Wimbledon tennis tournament in 2024, three years on from her awe-inspiring 2021 win of the women’s tournament.
“[Wimbledon] is a special place for me, a special place for us.”
“Hayden traveled well [from Australia to London] and we’re having a good time. I love my life, I had such a full career, such an amazing journey, and [motherhood] is just the next chapter.”
In February 2024, the tennis champion announced that alongside Hayden, they would be the new faces of this year’s BONDS Baby Search.
“We’re so excited to be a part of the 2024 BONDS Baby Search. The past six months have been filled with so many firsts – including baby Hayden’s first photoshoot – so it feels like the stars lined up for us to be the faces of this year’s comp,” the 28-year-old said in a statement announcing the news.
Speaking with 9Honey shortly after the partnership was announced, Ash said her everyday life was “pretty simple” and that her family focused on the “little things” and enjoyed “spending lots of time together as a family.”
“I don’t think anything quite prepares you for motherhood! For me, it’s been a huge learning curve and the most wonderful experience of my life. It’s not comparable to anything else,” she noted.
Just days prior, the mother of one made rare comments to Body+Soul about the “different” nature of motherhood.
“I was very lucky to be able to watch my sisters raise their two kids, so I think I was always sensitive to how hard but also how rewarding it is,” she shared with the publication.
“But it’s a completely different ball game when it’s your own child. It’s relentless – it’s 24/7 – but it’s so rewarding, and honestly, it’s the best thing I’ve ever done. I think it’s incomparable to being an athlete.”
She also described her son as “pretty relaxed” and as a “content, happy little thing.”
“It’s funny when you try and marry things up and work out which characteristics are coming from Mum or Dad. It’s good fun. I’m sure there’s a bit of stubbornness in there…I have to put my hand up for that one,” she also said.
To ring in 2024, Ash and Hayden went to watch Sofia Kenin from the USA play against Australia’s Arina Rodionova during day two of the 2024 Brisbane International at the Queensland Tennis Centre on January 2nd.
The rare mother and son appearance is one of just a few where the pair have been photographed publically together.
All smiles for Santa!
Reflecting upon the year that was, Garry shared several never-before-seen happy snaps of his family, including Hayden having a swing with his dad’s golfing club, and being carried around by his doting parents.
Merry Christmas from the Barty-Kissick clan!
Baby Hayden helped celebrate his daddy’s 32nd birthday on November 18th, 2023 eagerly eyeing off a special birthday sausage sandwich.
Garry captioned these gorgeous photos of his day with “best birthday yet! 🎂,” presumably due to now having his darling baby boy to celebrate with.
Ash responded in the comments section of his post, simply writing: “We love you ❤️.”
In mid-November, Ash shared this cute a-button photo of baby Hayden to her Instagram story, her chubby bubby all smiles as he posed for his mum’s camera.
As doting dad Garry continues to post adorable photos of his baby boy in various soccer jerseys, Hayden’s mum Ash made headlines in November 2023 when she revealed she was releasing a new book titled My Dream For You in March 2024.
The book is being created in conjunction with writer Jasmin McGaughey, and illustrator Jade Goodwin and is being published by HarperCollins.
It will explore a mother’s dream to spend time with and create special memories with her new baby.
“I’m so excited for the release of this beautiful picture book,” the tennis champion said at the time.
“It’s a celebration of the possibilities that await new babies, a testament to the hope that every parent holds, and a reminder that our dreams can shape a brighter future for our children.”
Returning to the court to play some casual tennis with some young fans in September 2023, Ash made a hilarious reference to her number one fan waiting on the sidelines.
“Back to red ball 🤨 Coaches seemed happy enough 👌🏽 Spectator just enjoyed a snooze in the shade 💚💜,” the tennis champion joked, sharing a sleep snap of baby Hayden cradled in her arms.
“Outnumbered by the boys. Love every single minute 👶🏼,” Ash captured these sweet snaps that same month.
Doting dad Garry is a huge fan of the English soccer club Liverpool F.C. and it seems like he’s keen for baby Hayden to follow in his football-loving footsteps…..especially with the matching jersey and onesie.
The athletic couple has wasted no time introducing their son to the wide and wonderful world of sports – all in his first month of life!
In a snap shared by his proud dad in August, Hayden can be seen chilling with the “lads” – aka dogs Maxi and Rudy.
He may only be a newborn, but baby Hayden sure looks like he loves to learn already.
What a handsome little fella!
In an August 2023 interview with NewsCorp, Ash admitted that despite some sleepless nights thanks to her newborn, she had continued to be an early riser (and exerciser).
“My hands are a little bit more full now but my morning walk is still my favourite part of the day,” she said at the time.
“The pack of hounds and Hayden and I all out together and getting on with the day!”
“My Tuesday boys club 🐶👶🏼🐶,” Ash captioned this snap shared to her Instagram feed of baby Hayden swaddled up against his mother’s chest.
Our beautiful boy ❤️ Welcome to the world, Hayden!,” Ash and Gary captured this gorgeous photo of their newborn son on July 4th, 2023.
Friends and fans alike were quick to show their love for the new parents, the announcement post amassing hundreds and thousands of likes in the months since it was originally posted.
Speaking with News Corp one month later, the tennis champion said motherhood was “incredible.”
“It’s the best thing I’ve ever done, and hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she admitted candidly.
“Hayden is amazing, I feel so very lucky. Garry and I are just [really] enjoying what is a pretty quiet time together as a little family.”
Ash went on to add that it had been heartwarming to see her family bond with her newborn son.
“Having seen my sisters become mums, and spending so much time with their kids, I had some idea of how it would feel, but it’s certainly at a different level when it’s your own child, and they are completely dependent on you! It’s pretty incredible!”