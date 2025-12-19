Australian cricketer David Warner is an icon. Even if you aren’t a big sports fan, you have probably heard his name.

Advertisement

After years of success representing his country, David shocked cricket fans when he retired from the sport in 2024.

Since then, he has been focusing on his family, spending more time with his wife, Candice, and their children.

After years of being forced to spend long periods away from his daughters, he is now able to focus on his beloved family even more.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about David’s family.

Advertisement

David Warner is a doting family man to his three daughters. (Credit: Instagram)

How many children does David Warner have?

David and his wife, Candice, share three daughters, Ivy, Indi, and Isla.

The couple welcomed their first child, Ivy Mae, on September 11, 2014, just months before they got married in 2015.

Not long after, Ivy Mae became a big sister when their second child, Indi Rae, was born on January 7, 2016.

Advertisement

They rounded out their family with the birth of their youngest child, Isla Rose, who was born on June 30, 2019.

David has spent long periods away from his wife, Candice, and their three daughters in the past while touring with the Australian cricket team.

However, he has always shared his love for them from a distance, constantly posting sweet tributes to his Instagram.

Advertisement

In October 2023, while David was away for the Cricket World Cup, he shared that it was “never easy being away from the family.”

“Missing my girls soo much. Can’t wait to spend quality time with you all very soon,” he gushed at the time.

Since retiring, David has been able to spend more time at home with his family, something his wife, Candice, was thrilled about.

Advertisement

“It might not seem like much, but when you’re such a hands-on father, and you want to be there for everything, it’s been difficult for David not being able to be there for the girls,” Candice told the Daily Telegraph upon his retirement.

“It’s magic. And the girls just absolutely love when their dad’s home and he gets to pick them up from school, the little things like them running up to David with their big backpacks on, and they just give you the big cuddle and talk about the day.

“That’s what I know he’s looking forward to.”

Candice has previously spoken about how “strong” they are as a family in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph in December 2023.

Advertisement

“Being together as a family is the most important thing for us, and at the moment we’re together as a family, and that’s the main thing,” she said.

They post about their lives online… everything from dancing to their tennis lessons to family trips. (Credit: Instagram)

In the same interview, Candice discussed their children being on social media. The girls have an Instagram account called “The Warner Sisters”, which has over 185,000 followers and is run by David and Candice.

“The amount of views they get on their reels and their comments is just more than we ever expected, but it’s been really nice because we’ve always shared our life and our kids on social media, so it’s not something new, putting our kids out there, but it’s something that we spoke about with them, and they were really keen to do it,” she said.

Advertisement

“And to be able to use social media in a positive way, I think is, is something refreshing because there’s so much negativity around social media, but it can also be used in a really good positive way too.”

In December 2025, under-16s were banned from social media in Australia. It remains to be seen whether David and Candice will continue running their family account following the new rules.

His family is the most important thing to him. (Credit: Instagram)

When did David Warner meet his wife Candice?

David and Ironwoman Candice met in 2013 after they were introduced to each other by mutual friends at the City2Surf Race in Sydney.

Advertisement

“He was having drinks with his friends, I was out with my friends, and we just got talking… Our relationship moved really quickly. It was just one of those things that felt so right,” Candice previously shared on I’m A Celebrity of meeting David.

Their love blossomed fast, and the two found themselves engaged within the year!

In March 2014, David and Candice revealed the exciting news that they were both engaged and pregnant with their first child!

They tied the knot in April 2015 during a romantic ceremony at the Terrara House Estate on the NSW South Coast.

Advertisement

“How could I not have a tear in my eye when I saw Candice walk around the corner looking like the most beautiful bride in the world?” David told our sister publication Woman’s Day of their special day.

“I was struck again by just how lucky I was to find The One – the woman I will spend the rest of my life with.”

David is very open about his adoration for his wife. (Credit: Instagram)

Are David and Candice Warner still together?

Yes! Candice has remained by David’s side throughout the ups and downs of his career, and they are still going strong.

Advertisement

On January 8, 2024, David shared a very long, heartfelt message to Candice following his retirement announcement, describing her as “the reason [he] made it this far.”

“I can’t thank you enough for entering my world and giving me the best chance of doing what I love for as long as I did,” he wrote.

“Your unwavering support and boundless optimism have been a source of inspiration for me, and I am grateful for the way you’ve transformed my world with your presence. I can’t imagine life without you.

“Your unwavering belief in me has given me the strength to push forward, and your unwavering love has shown me the beauty of the human you are. You’ve also constantly been there for our girls when I was away, and never once have I ever heard you say this is tough, challenging, or too hard.

Advertisement

“You’re solid, loyal, and my goodness, tough as nails. There is no better role model than you for our three beauties.”

Candice has been David’s pillar of support over the years. (Credit: Instagram)

He proudly described her as her “rock” and his “best friend” as he thanked Candice for all of her support over the years.

“I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude and appreciation for all that you do,” David added.

Advertisement

“Your love, support, and presence in my life mean the world to me, and I am truly blessed to have you as my wife. You are not only my rock but also my best friend.

“Your support and understanding have been a constant source of strength for me. Whether it’s offering a listening ear, providing words of encouragement, or simply being there to hold my hand, you always know how to make me feel loved and wanted.

“Your kindness and selflessness are amazing. From the little gestures of daily life to the grand acts of love, you never fail to show me how much you care.”

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

Advertisement