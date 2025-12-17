Meet Pat Cummins’ wife Becky: Inside their love story and family life

Pat Cummins might be known for being one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, but to his beloved family, he’s just known as “dad”.

Away from the pitch, Australia’s cricket captain is a doting family man, and is raising two children with his wife, Becky.

They have been together for 12 years, and Becky has stood by his side through all the ups and downs of his career.

But who is Becky and is she famous?

Scroll on for everything you need to know about their love story.

Pat Cummins and his wife, Becky, have been together for 12 years.

Who is the wife of Pat Cummins?

Becky was born and raised in Yorkshire, England, before she came to Australia on a working holiday visa in her 20s.

Before moving Down Under, she obtained an English degree from The University of Manchester.

Little is known about Becky’s family, as she tends to keep her private life out of the spotlight.

Now, Becky works as an interior designer, and she has garnered a substantial following for her design work.

She also runs an online store selling luxury home furnishings, and gives an insight into her and Pat’s life together on social media.

Becky has more than 108,000 followers on Instagram and often shares photographs from their jet-setting trips around the globe.

Becky met Pat when she moved to Australia in her 20s.

How did Pat Cummins and his wife Becky meet?

Pat first met his now-wife, Becky, back in 2013, when he was just 20 years old, and she was 22.

Originally from the UK, they had a chance meeting at a bar in Sydney’s nightlife hub, King’s Cross.

Becky was in Australia on a working holiday visa and had no idea of Pat’s cricketing success when they first met.

Though he had made an exceptional match-winning Test debut for Australia in 2011, Pat instead remained quiet about his sporting career, telling her he was a university student.

“The first couple of times I met Becky, I told her I was a uni student because, technically, I was. I left out the cricket part,” Pat previously told The Age.

“Then one day, a few weeks after we started dating, she walked past a KFC in the city, and on the front was me wearing a bucket hat.”

Becky was unaware of Pat’s cricketing fame when they first met.

When did Pat Cummins and Becky Cummins marry?

Pat asked Becky to marry him on February 5, 2020.

He got down on one knee during a romantic picnic on a farm, surprising his beloved girlfriend.

“Pat surprised me with a picnic down in the country, and I had absolutely no idea it was coming,’ Becky previously told the Herald Sun.

“I was a little bit suss when he pulled out the bottle of champagne. It was very romantic; he got down on one knee, and I think I just went into shock and threw myself on him.”

“We are so, so happy and have been overwhelmed by the love and kind words we have received from everyone.”

The couple then officially said “I do” on July 29, 2022, at the Chateau Du Soleil in Byron Bay.

While their wedding plans were delayed by the COVID pandemic, it was quite the star-studded affair when the day finally arrived.

The luxury ceremony was attended by a whole host of cricketing legends, including Mitchell Starc, Andrew McDonald, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon.

Does Pat Cummins have children?

Pat and Becky announced they were expecting their first child together on April 23, 2021.

“I can’t hide this happiness any longer!! Baby Boston Cummins will be joining us in Spring, we are SO excited to meet you,” she gushed in an Instagram post at the time.

They welcomed their first child, a son called Albie, in October 2021.

“We did it. I still can’t believe we made this little person,” Becky gushed at the time.

“Hands down the hardest, craziest, happiest, most beautiful, amazing, challenging, magical 2 weeks of my life.”

Pat and Becky share two children, Albie and Edith. (Credit: Instagram)

Nine months later, Pat and Becky tied the knot, with Albie joining them on the special day.

The couple then announced they were expecting another child together in August 2024.

They then welcomed a baby girl called Edith in February 2025.

“She’s here. Our beautiful baby girl, Edi,” Becky announced on Instagram at the time. “Edith Maria Boston Cummins. Words can’t describe how overjoyed & full of love we feel right now.”

