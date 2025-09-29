Bindi Irwin on marriage, motherhood and a ‘really hard’ family question

“Falling in love with you was immediate,” Bindi Irwin told her husband Chandler Powell on their fourth wedding anniversary.

“Loving you more every day is utterly effortless. All these years later and every time you smile at me, my heart skips a beat. Here’s to a lifetime of love.”

The 27-year-old daughter of the late wildlife warrior Steve Irwin has certainly found her match in the 28-year-old American wakeboard champion.

In 2025 they celebrated their fifth year of marriage, and remain as loved-up as ever. But behind the wide smiles lies a struggle that stayed hidden for the longest time.

Bindi (right) and Chandler (left) first met back in 2013, when the American wakeboarder – who is also a huge Steve Irwin fan – ran into his idol’s daughter at Australia Zoo. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

How did Bindi Irwin meet Chandler Powell?

The pair first met as teens back in 2013 when Chandler visited Australia Zoo while in Australia for a wakeboarding competition. Bindi was a tour guide that day, and an initial friendship developed into romance.

Speaking about their first encounter on Entertainment Tonight, Bindi admitted she was just a tad smitten with Chandler, who was part of her tour group that day.

“So I go and meet Chandler and was like, ‘Wow, this American guy is OK!’” Bindi quipped, before admitting the pair took their time before they finally started dating.

Sharing a snap of their first encounter on Instagram, Bindi captioned: “Legendary wakeboarder Chandler Powell and his beautiful family came into @AustraliaZoo yesterday.”

Bindi later revealed that it was a few weeks later until she heard back from Chandler, due to him waiting for her mother Terri’s permission to stay in contact.

“He sent a letter asking my mum if he could stay in contact with me…. and then mum gave the letter to me and said, ‘Is this person real?'” Bindi told ET.

With her mother’s blessing, the pair started dating – albeit from afar – but they seemingly made it work, and frequently posted gushing posts to each other on social media.

“Happy Birthday to this gorgeous girl! Feel very blessed to have you in my life. Counting down the days until I get to see you again! @bindisueirwin,” Chandler captioned a sweet post in 2015.

With her mother’s blessing, Chandler started dating Bindi – albeit from afar. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

Bindi and Chandler go public at Dancing with the Stars

With their blossoming romance in full swing, the lovebirds tried to spend as much time together as possible – even though both of them had conflicting work commitments.

So when Bindi appeared on the US version of Dancing with the Stars in 2015, doting partner Chandler moved heaven and earth to be by her side – or at least cheer on virtually.

“Even though I can’t be there to make her eat and force ice on her foot, I can’t wait to see @bindisueirwin crush it again tonight on @dancingabc !!!” Chandler captioned a behind-the-scenes snap.

He later posted another loved-up snap of the pair, which showed the young lovers embracing after one of Bindi’s performances on the dancing reality show.

“Bummed that I had to leave my girl in LA this morning. But off to Abu Dhabi tomorrow for World Championships!” he wrote.

In order to be part of the Irwin clan, Bindi seemingly put her beau to the test, and in 2016, he shared a snap of himself jumping on his first salt water crocodile.

“Cannot describe how excited I am to have jumped my first saltwater crocodile!!! Stanley was 9 feet 10 inches long and was last caught in 2013. Blessed to be a part of this awesome work,” he wrote.

When Bindi appeared on the US version of Dancing with the Stars in 2015, doting partner Chandler moved heaven and earth to be by her side – or at least cheer on virtually. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

Chandler moves to Australia to be with Bindi

And then in 2018, Chandler finally took the plunge and moved Down Under, where he shacked up with his long-distance girlfriend and her wildlife warrior family.

Shortly after the move, he told People magazine: “I’ve got my khaki on and I am loving it!”

In order to be part of the Irwin clan, Bindi seemingly put her beau to the test, and in 2016, he shared a snap of himself jumping on first ever salt water crocodile. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

Chandler proposes to Bindi

On the same day as her 21st birthday in 2019, Bindi announced her engagement on Instagram, writing: “On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life.”

She continued the post, which shows off her dazzling ring: “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness.

“I’m so looking forward to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let’s get married already!” she added.

Upon hearing the news of his estranged granddaughter’s engagement, Steve’s father Bob Irwin shared his support for Bindi – despite the pair’s rocky relationship – telling the Courier Mail, “Much the same as any other parent or grandparent, I would wish them all the best – which I do – and hope things go really, really well”.

On the same day as her 21st birthday in 2019, Bindi announced her engagement on Instagram, writing: “On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life.” (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

Bindi and Chandler’s secret wedding

After being forced to scrap their late 2020 wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bindi and Chandler stunned the world when they revealed they’d secretly wed at Australia Zoo.

“We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now,” Bindi captioned an Instagram post on March 25.

“We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe.”

After being forced to scrap their late 2020 wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bindi and Chandler stunned the world when they revealed they’d secretly wed at Australia Zoo. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

Bindi and Chandler’s baby announcement

On August 11, 2020, newlyweds Bindi and Chandler surprised fans with the news they were expecting their first baby together.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” Bindi captioned a pic of the couple holding a teeny-weenie Australia Zoo shirt.

“Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives,” she added.

On August 11, 2020, newlyweds Bindi and Chandler surprised fans with the news they were expecting their first baby together. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

Baby Grace is born

On March 25 2021, Bindi and Chandler welcomed their first child together, with doting dad Chandler sharing the news of his Instagram account.

“Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life,” Chandler wrote.

“You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home.”

Six months later, on Father’s Day, Bindi posted a gushing tribute to her man on Instagram.

“Watching my husband become a Dad has been extraordinary,” the conservationist wrote.

“Grace adores her Dadda, and I treasure every moment watching them laugh and play together.

“Chandler does a million things for us every day. I love that he takes Grace on daily dad-ventures and watches the sunrise with her almost every morning. Your girls love you so much, sweetheart.”

Bindi and Chandler welcomed their first child, Grace Warrior, into the world on March 25th 2021. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

Baby Grace turns one

In March 2022, both Bindi and Chandler wished their baby girl a happy first birthday with touching Instagram posts.

“Happy Birthday to my graceful warrior. One year of watching your beautiful heart bloom into the most extraordinary person,” Bindi captioned a series of photos showing her daughter with Chandler, Robert, Terri and Chandler’s parents.

“Grace, you have been an old soul from the very beginning. It is the greatest blessing to be your mama. I love you eternally, unconditionally and infinitely.”

Chandler, meanwhile, also shared a photo, writing, “It’s been one year since you came into our lives and yet it feels like you’ve been with us forever. I never knew I had so much love to give. Happy first birthday sweetheart.”

Bindi shared this snap in celebration of her daughter’s first birthday. (Credit: Instagram/bindisueirwin)

Bindi reveals her secret health battle

Bindi shocked the world in March 2023 when she shared details of a very personal health battle she’d been enduring.

In an emotional social media post, the star shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed, explaining that she had endometriosis which had caused her a decade of “indescribable” pain.

“Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road,” Bindi wrote.

“These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc. “A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman & I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain.

“I didn’t find answers until a friend @lesliemosier helped set me on a path of regaining my life. I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis.

“Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn’t live like I was,” the star added. “Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain. To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst.”

She revealed that her doctor’s first words to her after surgery were, “How did you live with this much pain?”

In response to his wife’s ordeal, Chandler paid tribute to her as his “inspiration to be as strong as I can be in every aspect of life”.

“Seeing how you pushed through the pain to take care of our family and continue our conservation work while being absolutely riddled with endometriosis is something that will inspire me forever,” Chandler wrote on Instagram.

“The greatest gift of all is knowing that you’re out the other side of surgery totally free of endometriosis. I cannot wait to embark on this new chapter of life with you.”

Bindi told all about her decade-long battle in an emotional post. (Credit: Instagram/bindisueirwin)

Bindi and Chandler answer the ‘really tricky’ kids question everyone asks

In August 2024, Bindi and Chandler issued a rare plea to fans about the question they kept being asked: “will you be having more children?”

“How often do we get that question?” Bindi asked Chandler in a video Q&A, admitting she had “a lot of feelings” about the question.

“Daily, if not more,” her husband replied.

“Basically, we get asked this question a lot,” he went on. “And Bindi, as a lot of you may already know, she went through a big journey with endometriosis.”

Chandler shared that because of Bindi’s health struggle it had been “an absolute miracle” that baby Grace had come into the world in 2021.

“We revel in every little moment we have with her, with our little miracle baby,” he said.

Bindi also said that the couple was “so happy with our little family at three”, but there was something else that she wanted to say.

“Remember to be careful when you ask this question because you never know what’s happening in someone’s life,” she said.

“Everything may seem fine on the outside … (but) their own personal journey might have been filled with turmoil and challenges, that, you know, you can’t even fathom.

“So, while I understand why a lot of people ask us this question and I appreciate the kindness and good intent behind it, it’s also a really tricky question for many, many people who maybe can’t have another baby or can’t have a baby at all.”

In the same video, Bindi said that Grace would “probably be our one child”.

“But you never know, maybe we will be blessed with another little one down the road, that would be incredible, but who knows,” she added.

“It’s really hard because sometimes it’s so easy to say, Grace will be our only child.

“I do not like the word ‘only’ — Grace is our child. She is our one beautiful, perfect, amazing little girl.

“And oh, my goodness, every single day I think about how lucky we are to have her.”

Bindi and Chandler got candid about the question everyone asks them. (Credit: Instagram/bindisueirwin)

Chandler’s support through Bindi’s health battle

In February 2025, Bindi Irwin shared more details about how her health struggle impacted her life behind closed doors.

“The only people that knew that I was incredibly unwell … my husband, my mum and my brother, and behind closed doors I was struggling to do anything and everything,” Bindi told the A Life of Greatness podcast.

“It resulted in a lot of cancelled plans, people must have thought I was just incredibly flaky because I was getting so sick from this disease that I would try to get up and I would just throw up, I was in so much pain all the time. Every day the fatigue and the battle,” she explained.

Sadly, Bindi found herself being forced to undergo emergency surgery just three months after sharing those details, after falling ill when in Las Vegas to attend her late father’s annual gala.

In a video update, Bindi revealed she’d had her appendix removed and during the procedure doctors had found 14 new endometriosis lesions “that had to be removed”.

“I’m sorry if I’m a little out of it in this video, but I just wanted you to know that I’m on the road to recovery one step at a time and I am so lucky to have so much love in my life from my beautiful family,” she said.

In response, Chandler called her the “strongest person I know”.

