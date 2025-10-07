Major issue sparks fears that Britt and Taz’s home won’t sell on The Block

Throughout The Block, Britt and Taz have been frontrunners, but there are worries that they might not even make it to auction day.

Despite winning countless room reveals and challenges, the couple has hit another major roadblock.

While the judges were impressed with their outdoor area, they worried that their shed was not compliant.

Will this shed send Britt and Taz unstuck? (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock)

In order to be above board, the sheds can’t be habitable, and people cannot stay in them for more than one hour at a time. The couple, however, included wine cabinets, a bench, and seats in their shed.

A visit from their site manager, Aidan, confirmed the news, much to their dismay.

He said the building surveyor was “not terribly happy” when he inspected their shed.

“It’s the fact that it’s not really what we were talking about it, what it was gonna be,” Aidan explained.

Britt and Taz’s shed is currently not complaint, which means they will have to make some major changes before The Block auction. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock)

While Britt said they agreed to fixtures in the plan, their site manager said it did not match the end result.

“We also spoke about how the whole thing is presented in the end,” their site manager continued.

“And a block of storage on a plan, [compared] to a nice stone bench, is a bit of a difference between having a wine cellar with a bench you can have a glass of wine at, than having a flat-out bar.”

When pressed by a producer about their space, Britt justified it by saying, “It’s not a bar, it’s sort of a cellar, but not a cellar”.

“We currently don’t have our surveyor’s approval for this room as it is, and we have to change it,” Aidan explained.

Britt and Taz said their shed was similar to Robby and Mat’s wine cellar. . (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

However, the couple argued it was “double standards” because Robby and Mat also unveiled their wine cellar, which the judges adored.

The Adelaide duo got their wine cellar plans into motion during the first week of the competition and got all of the necessary approvals.

Tasked with going back to the drawing board, Britt and Taz have decided not to tell the others that their shed is not compliant.

They might have to add some additional features to make it seem like a wine cellar.

