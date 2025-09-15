Sharon Osbourne breaks silence after husband Ozzy’s death with heartbreaking statement

Sharon Osbourne has broken her silence after the death of her beloved husband, Ozzy.

The media personality, 72, and her family were left heartbroken when Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy died of a heart attack, aged 76, on July 22, 2025.

Sharon had remained silent since the tragedy but has now returned to social media to share some heartfelt words.

She took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of herself trying her hand at falconry and opened up on her grief in a lengthy caption.

Sharon Osbourne has broken her silence after her husband Ozzy’s death. (Credit: Getty)

“I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media,” she wrote.

“Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it’s carried me through many nights.

“Though I’m still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with. The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence.

“They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical.

Sharon shared a video of herself trying her hand at falconry alongside some heartfelt words. (Credit: Instagram)

“I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way.”

Sharon was in a relationship with Ozzy for more than 45 years before his death.

Ozzy died of a heart attack and had coronary artery disease. He was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” a statement from Sharon and their children, Kelly, Aimee and Louis, confirmed on July 22.

Sharon and her kids Kelly and Jack attended a public funeral procession for Ozzy in Birmingham on July 22. (Credit: Getty)

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

The news of his death came just days after he had taken to stage with Black Sabbath for their final ever show on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham.

After struggling with his mobility, he belted out his best-known hits while sitting on a black throne with a huge bat on it for the show.

The metal legend became emotional as he wrapped up his final act.

“It’s the last song ever,” he told the crowd as he closed the show. “Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Sharon and Ozzy were together for more than 45 years. (Credit: Getty)

Ozzy publicly revealed his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2020 and underwent seven surgeries in recent years, including a 2023 operation on his spine.

Black Sabbath fans gathered in his hometown, Birmingham, on July 30, when the Osbourne family took part in a public funeral procession through the city.

Sharon attended with their children, Aimee, Kelly and Jack. Ozzy was also the father to Jessica, Louis and Elliot, who he shared with his ex Thelma Riley.