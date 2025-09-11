Tributes pour in after sudden death of Married at First Sight star

TRIGGER WARNING: Death

Married At First Sight star Lachlan Rofe has died suddenly, aged 47.

The reality TV contestant was found dead at his home in Camden, New South Wales, on Tuesday.

NSW Police said they were called to the Razorback property at 10am on Tuesday after a man was found unresponsive in his home.

Paramedics couldn’t revive him after commencing CPR, and he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating, and the cause of death is not known.

A statement from NSW Police added: “Investigations are continuing into the circumstances and anyone with any information is urged to contact Camden Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

“A report will be prepared for the coroner.”

Tributes flooded in on social media following the news of Lachlan’s death.

MAFS groom Ryan Donnelly said: “Wow that’s tragic. I was born in Camden, very sad to lose a local so young RIP.”

Another person wrote: “Love to the family, Lachlan loved that farm more than life itself. I’m saddened to hear this.”

“Deepest condolences to his family and friends. RIP,” a third commented.

“So terribly sad! Sending my deepest sympathies & condolences RIP,” another added.

Lachlan appeared on the first season of MAFS, where he was paired with Clare Tamas. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Lachlan, who also used the surname McAleer, rose to fame on the first season of MAFS, where he was paired with Clare Tamas.

The following year, he appeared on Channel Seven’s Farmer Wants A Wife.

He met Belinda Reid on the dating show, but they went their separate ways soon after.

In 2017, Lachlan was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Casey Williams, in front of her two-year-old daughter.

He was handed a 12-month good behaviour bond, but he appealed the sentence, and the charges were overturned.

He said he wanted to “clear” his name and repair his reputation.

“I’m too scared to even go see women ‘cos I just feel with everything that’s happened, I just feel like I’m a target,” he told 7News at the time.

“I’m too nervous.”

Lachlan stepped away from the spotlight as a cattle farmer in rural Cawdor in the years before his death.

If this article raised any concerns for you, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 44. Help is always available.

