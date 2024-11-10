  •  
The Block 2024 winners: Maddy and Charlotte sell property for $3.5 million

Such deserving winners!
elizabeth-gracie Journalist
Maddy and Charlotte have won The Block 2024, after prolific multimillionaire Adrian Portelli, aka ‘Lambo Guy’ bid $3.5 million on their Phillip Island property.

Despite joining the season almost halfway through after the sudden departure of engaged couple Jesse and Paige, the girls were quick to impress both the judges and viewers tuning in from home with renovations, and their ability to overcome every challenge thrown their way.

The girls couldn’t believe their luck on auction day! (Credit: Channel Nine)

With four registered bidders for House 1, in comparison to the record-breaking 13 on House Four, the girls were quick to request they go in the fifth and final spot at the 2024 auction – a decision that none of the teams opposed.

But when Ricky, Haydn, Courtney, and Grant were unable to agree on a solution when they both wanted to go first, the auction order was decided by lottery.

Luckily for the Sydney sisters, they still ended up in their desired fifth place, with Courtney and Grant going first, Kylie and Brad second, Kristian and Mimi third and Ricky and Haydn fourth.

With all reserves starting at $1.95 million (except for Kristian and Mimi who had $50k knocked off thanks to their win of the Disney+ clubhouse challenge), every team was on equal footing as their respective auctions began.

Maddy and Charlotte have left a lasting impression on The Block as the youngest team to ever compete. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who won The Block 2024?

Courtney and Grant sold their property to Adrian Portelli for $3.3 million.

Kylie and Brad sold their property for $2.6 million, also to Adrian Portelli, with Kristian and Mimi selling theirs for $2.93 million to a mysterious man (who later turned out to be a secret buyer’s agent for Adrian).

Adrian also purchased Ricky and Haydn’s house for $2.7 million, but it was Maddy and Charlotte who took home the biggest payday of all, selling their home almost immediately to Adrian for a well-deserved $3.5 million.

Read our full auction recap here.

