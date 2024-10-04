The Block’s Charlotte slams romance rumours

While newcomers to The Block Maddy and Charlotte have struggled to form any close friendships with their fellow contestants since arriving on Phillip Island, fans have been quick to point out a potential romantic connection brewing in the background.

Specifically, the close bond shared between 22-year-old Charlotte and her carpenter friend Jack, who had been on hand to help the girls in the past on numerous house-flipping projects.

Given their prior relationship, bringing him along for the ride made sense, but it was a decision not without its controversy as Zak, the builder they inherited for House 1 from Jesse and Paige felt disrespected and controversially quit.

Even producers of The Block couldn’t help but notice the connection Charlotte and Jack shared. (Credit: Channel Nine)

In the weeks since fans of the renovation reality series have watched on as Jack has supported the girls through the stresses of the show, their feelings of isolation from their fellow blockheads, and helped them plan each space.

So close does their bond seem on camera, that Channel Nine producers even edited together a hilarious romantic montage of Charlotte and Jack spending time together on the job site to the iconic 1984 hit ‘I Want to Know What Love Is.’

Featuring clips of the duo laughing, smiling, and mucking about with each other, it’s safe to all of Australia is rooting for these two to make things official and get together.

Despite this, Charlotte had a few things she wanted to “make clear” on national TV.

“We’re not each other’s type, and nothing has ever happened between us romantically,” she said directly down the barrel of the camera.

Best friends or dating? You decide! (Credit: Channel Nine)

Sadly, five months on from filming wrapping up, it seems like Charlotte and Jack are still firm friends.

Speaking with Yahoo Lifestyle about her relationship with Jack, Charlotte once again confirmed that there were no romantic feelings between them.

“Just to be clear, there is zero romance between Jack and I,” she shared with the publication.

“We’ve known each other as close friends for like, four years, and nothing has ever happened. Nothing will ever happen. He’s like our brother, so no, definitely not.”