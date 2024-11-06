  •  
See each team's renovated Clubhouse area on The Block

One team has walked away with $50,000 off their reserve price.
the block clubhouse 2024

Week 13 marked the final week of The Block 2024, and each team was joined by Allstar Blockheads to renovate a designated area of the Disney Plus Clubhouse.

Despite some arguments early in the week, everyone was super relieved once Scotty called “tools down” for the final time. Though Kylie and Brad left The Block, the remaining teams got emotional as they were reunited with previous contestants Jesse and Paige.

Overall, it was a very fun but emotional week for the Blockheads as they prepared to say their goodbyes and complete their final renovation on the show.

THE BLOCK 2024 CLUBHOUSE

maddy and charlotte clubhouse reveals bbq area
(Credit: Channel Nine)
MADDY & CHARLOTTE

Maddy and Charlotte teamed up with Ronnie and Georgie to renovate the outdoor common area.

SCORES: Darren Palmer gave Maddy and Charlotte a score of 10, Marty Fox gave 9 and Shaynna Blaze gave 9.5, leaving the two with 28.5 points in total.

courtney and grant clubhouse reveals spa area
(Credit: Channel Nine)
COURTNEY & GRANT

Courtney and Grant teamed up with Steph and Gian to renovate the day spa and sauna.

SCORES: Darren gave Courtney and Grant a score of 9.5, Marty gave 9.5 and Shaynna gave 9.5, leaving the two with 28.5 points in total.

RICKY AND HAYDN CLUBHOUSE REVEAL OUTDOOR ALFRESCO AREA
(Credit: Channel Nine)
RICKY & HAYDN

Ricky and Haydn teamed up with Eliza and Liberty to renovate the outdoor alfresco area.

SCORES: Darren gave Ricky and Haydn a score of 9.5, Marty gave 9 and Shaynna gave 9, leaving the two with 27.5 points in total.

JIMMY AND TAM clubhouse reveal games room
(Credit: Channel Nine)
JIMMY & TAM

Jimmy and Tam were left by themselves to renovate the games room.

SCORES: Darren gave Jimmy and Tam a score of 9.5, Marty gave 710 and Shaynna gave 9.5, leaving the two with 29 points in total.

kristian and mimi clubhouse reveal kitchen and cinema room
(Credit: Channel Nine)
KRISTIAN & MIMI

Kristian and Mimi teamed up with Alisa and Lysandra to renovate the kitchen and cinema room, receiving the first perfect score on this season of The Block.

SCORES: Darren gave Kristian and Mimi a score of 10, Marty gave 10 and Shaynna gave 10, leaving the two with 30 points in total.

Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

