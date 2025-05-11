Australian singer and songwriter Guy Sebastian has been hospitalised after suffering an injury in an AFL game over the weekend.

The former coach of The Voice went to the Masala Dandenong Thirds game on May 10 and performed before he hurt himself in a match with AFL great and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! winner Brendan Fevola.

While they ended up leading the team to victory at Lois Twohig Reserve, Guy ruptured his Achilles.

Taking to Instagram after the game, the former Australian Idol winner shared a reel that featured parts of his performance, him going onto the field, and ending the game on crutches.

“Thought I’d strap on the boots after a LONG hiatus and perform for the locals. Great day out for Masala Dandenong getting their first win with @brendanfevola25 kicking a bag! Unfortunately, I’ve done a proper number on myself,” he wrote.

Brendan said he spoke to him on Saturday morning and said Guy was “not well”.

“He had a mate’s 40th back in Sydney, so when we decided to do this to help out a footy club … they’re horrible. That was the whole point,” he told Channel Seven’s Sunday Footy Feast.

The former AFL player explained that he asked Guy to sing his new single Maybe, at half-time, which he agreed to.

Brendan Fevola revealed that Guy Sebastian stayed longer than he meant to and is now in the hospital waiting to have surgery due to his injury. (Credit: Instagram)

“Guy actually played the first quarter, sang at half-time, sang virtually a whole concert, and then he was so into it, he was actually having a crack,” he said.

“He goes, ‘I’ll play the second half’. Fourth quarter, I saw him fall down, and I couldn’t stop laughing because he just fell. I was like ‘mate, singers shouldn’t play footy, footy players shouldn’t sing, keep to your genre’.

“And he looked around and he goes ‘I think something popped’. I said that’s not good, because I’ve done both Achilles.

“He’s ruptured his Achilles. He’s getting surgery on Monday and is in the hospital. So he missed his mate’s 40th, but hey, we got good headlines, which is great,” he laughed.