CONTENT WARNING: This article may be triggering for some readers. If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issued raised in this article, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website here.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia – it’s like the more gruesome and gruelling older sister to Big Brother, albeit on a different network!

Except, instead of chucking a bunch of celebrities into a hotel, we see famous faces enter the jungle to eat gross foods and compete in trials. And we lap up every second.

So far, there have been eleven seasons, meaning we have witnessed ten kings and queens of the jungle to date.

From Freddie Flintoff to Abbie Chatfield, we’ve done some digging to find out what the former winners are up to these days.

Freddie Flintoff. (Left: Channel Ten | Right: Instagram)

Freddie Flintoff | Season One | 2015

The former English cricketer won King of the Jungle in the inaugural season, beating former Aussie rules footballer Barry Hall, and radio host Chrissie Swan.

“It is a bit strange because an Englishman wins something Australian,” Flintoff said upon winning for the McGrath Foundation.

“I tried for years and I’m used to going home with absolutely nothing and finally I have won something.”

Since retiring from professional cricket in 2009, Freddie has starred in several TV projects including Skye One’s A League of Their Own, Australian Ninja Warrior, and was a presenter on the popular BBC Two show Top Gear, from 2019 until 2022.

The former cricketer is also privately married to Rachel, whom he shares four kids with – Holly, Corey, Rocky, and Preston.

Brendan Fevola. (Left: Channel Ten | Right: Instagram)

Brendan Fevola | Season Two | 2016

A year after Freddie’s victory, an Aussie took back the crown as former AFL player Brendan Fevola was named King of the Jungle.

Despite playing for the Shane Warne Foundation, upon winning, Brendan decided to give half of his winnings to the runner-up, Paul “The Chief” Harragon’s charity.

“I know that I’ve won $100,000… But I’m going to give $50,000 to the Mark Hughes Foundation,” he said.

The same year he won the coveted title, Brendan joined FOX FM to host what is now called Fifi, Fev & Byron with Fifi Box and Bryan Cooke.

He made his reality television return in 2023 as ‘The Captain’ on The Masked Singer Australia.

He is also a dedicated partner to Alex and their four daughters, Mia, from a previous relationship of Alex’s, Leni, Lulu, and Tobi.

Casey Donovan. (Left: Channel Ten | Right: Instagram)

Casey Donovan | Season Three | 2017

The first Queen of the Jungle was former Australian Idol champ Casey Donovan, who competed for the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

“I need to stop looking over my shoulder and appreciate that the people of Australia and the people at home have really liked me for me… it feels nice,” Casey told News Corp Australia after her win.

Following her stint on the gruelling reality show, she competed in and placed second in the national final of Eurovision – Australia Decides in 2019, for a chance to represent the country the following year.

Casey also starred as Mama Morton in the Aussie revival of the musical Chicago as well as other roles in the likes of 9 to 5, & Juliet, and Sister Act.

As for her personal life, Casey is currently loved up with her partner Renee, whom she met on Bumble during Victoria’s 2020 lockdown. The couple got engaged in June, 2024.

“‘The day I met you, home was no longer a place it became a person and yes, you are a gypsy but there’s nobody else I would rather attach my wagon to on this beautiful road trip called life’ and with that, I said yes! 🥰,” she gushed on Instagram.

Fiona O’Loughlin. (Left: Channel Ten | Right: Instagram)

Fiona O’Loughlin | Season Four | 2018

Not just in the jungle to provide the laughs, comedian Fiona O’Loughlin won in 2018, competing for Angel Flight.

“I think I’ll be laughing til I’m 80… and that’s not far away by the way I feel today. I’m so tired and yet so happy!” Fiona said during her crowning glory.

In 2020, she released her second memoir Truths from an Unreliable Witness: Finding laughter in the darkest of places. In it, she documents alcoholism, love, marriage and everything in between.

She still provides the laughs with television appearances and at comedy festivals, and sheds light on serious issues. Particularly, she is open about her personal journey with alcoholism, ADHD, and asexuality.

As for her personal life, Fiona is a proud and doting grandmother, constantly sharing updates on Instagram.

Richard Reid. (Left: Channel Ten | Right: Instagram)

Richard Reid | Season Five | 2019

In 2019, entertainment reporter Richard Reid became the first American to be crowned King of the Jungle, winning for his chosen charity Beyond Blue.

“I just thought people would get sick of me,” Reid told news.com.au in disbelief of his win. “I am the first to admit that I have an annoying voice, and I laugh like a crow … I am so amazed and bewildered that I’ve actually won. Really happy, but still amazed.”

Currently residing in Sydney and Los Angeles, the former Today Show gossip presenter has continued to make television appearances, most recently on the now-defunct Studio Ten, and the Logies red carpet. He also shares breaking entertainment news with his Instagram followers.

Miguel Maestre. (Left: Channel Ten | Right: Instagram)

Miguel Maestre | Season Six | 2020

After many tucker trials, Miguel Maestre reigned supreme on I’m A Celeb in 2020, winning $100,000 for the R U OK? charity.

“I want to say thank you to the people I look up to, the people I love the most,” Miguel said following his win. “That is my family, my beautiful wife Sascha, Claudia, and Morgan. I want to say thank you to the family back at home supporting.”

After being crowned, Miguel hosted The Living Room alongside Amanda Keller, Dr. Chris Brown, and Barry Du Bois, until it was cancelled in 2023.

He is also a proud brand ambassador for Stockland Shopping Centres, Harris Scarfe, and is the creative consultant for Paisley Park Early Learning Centres. There, he creates recipes for their seasonal menus.

What’s more, the Spanish-Australian chef owns Maestre Enterprises (a free-range pork, small goods company), as well as Maestre Brewing Co., where he launched a Pale Ale beer.

In 2024, Miguel also hosted the revival of Ready Steady Cook on Channel Ten.

A proud Spaniard living Down Under, the beloved chef officially became an Australian citizen in 2025.

Abbie Chatfield. (Left: Channel Ten | Right: Instagram)

Abbie Chatfield | Season Seven | 2021

Former Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield went from being labelled the franchise’s ‘Gemini villain’, to winning I’m A Celebrity for the charity Dementia Australia.

“A year ago I was the Bachelor villain, and now I’ve won the popular vote,” Abbie said upon winning.

The reality TV alumni chose the charity after losing her grandmother Carmel to the disease.

“I can’t believe it, me doing this, everything was for Grandma. I’m so, so happy and really grateful I could do it for her,” she told Dementia Australia.

As well as continuing to grow her personal brand, the media personality went on to host Love Island Australia Afterparty, became a judge on The Masked Singer Australia, and host the reality TV series FBoy Island Australia. Away from television, she hosts the intensely popular conversational-style podcast It’s A Lot.

She is also an official ambassador of Vush and NormalCo, with whom she teamed up to release adult intimacy products.

The podcaster also toured her live show The Trauma Dump Tour across Australia.

Dylan Lewis. (Credit: Channel Ten)

Dylan Lewis | Season Eight | 2022

Double J radio presenter Dylan Lewis took out the title in 2022 – with his $100,000 winnings going towards Lifeline.

The Double J radio presenter previously revealed on the show that he chose Lifeline in honour of his late brother Quinn, who died by suicide.

“If you’re worried about someone or worried about yourself, you call Lifeline. You just do it, because the grief lasts forever. And I’m doing this for Quinny, I’m doing it for all my family, I’m doing it for anyone who’s ever been touched by this,” Dylan said.

The radio host is currently still the voice behind Mornings on Double J.

Liz Ellis. (Left: Channel Ten | Right: Instagram)

Liz Ellis | Season Nine | 2023

Australian netball legend Liz Ellis took out the title of Queen of the Jungle for the 2023 season of I’m A Celeb, donating her $100,000 in prize money to Share the Dignity.

“It’s just amazing, and surreal and funny. I feel really grateful, grateful that people voted for me and grateful that I had a brilliant time,” she shared with New Idea the morning after her win.

In the year since, the 51-year-old has continued to advocate for netball, and co-hosted the rebooted Gladiators series.

Skye Wheatley is Australia’s new Queen of the Jungle! (Credit: Channel Ten)

Skye Wheatley | Season Ten | 2024

Big Brother favourite Sky Wheatley was crowned as the winner in 2024, with the prize going to Bully Zero.

“I’m so blessed to have experienced that. I just feel like the whole journey, the whole experience has taught me so many things, and I just can’t wait to apply those things I’ve learned in the jungle in my everyday life,” she said when she won.

After leaving the jungle, Skye confessed on Instagram that it was an overwhelming experience, but she was thankful for it.

“I’ve been asked so many times what the best lesson you learned while in the jungle,” she wrote in the post. “My answer to this is: we truly need to simplify our lives as we can so easily be grateful for less and live with so little.”

The influencer posts glimpses of her life with partner Lachlan Waugh and sons Forest and Bear on Instagram, and content from her label Good Peoplè Apparel.

She has also shown followers behind-the-scenes of the renovations of her Gold Coast home, and been candid about cosmetic procedures.

