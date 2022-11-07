Hosts of The Living Room pose at the 2021 AACTA Awards. Getty

When pressed on the issue, Keller elaborated: “It’s a network decision. They want the show to continue, as do we.”

“So we are working on tweaking it, taking a breath….I’m desperate to come back so we will.”

Since it began airing in May 2011, the show has been nominated for seven Logie Awards across the Most Popular Lifestyle Program and Best Lifestyle Program and has taken home four trophies.

The show was previously axed in November 2019 as a cost-cutting measure after eight seasons, only to return to the air in December of that year with a Christmas special.

Network Ten then revealed that after time off, the show would return to a Friday night timeslot in July 2020 in a “revamped” format, without a live audience.

Keller admitted that the decision to “take a break” was not one that she nor her co-hosts were comfortable with, the news leaving an air of uncertainty in the air.

“I’m very sad, it’ll take a few days to get used to the idea”.

She also added that she was thankful to avid watchers who have supported the long-running program.

“People love The Living Room, and I love that they do. I’ve never worked on a show that’s had more comments on the street from people about how much they love it,” she said.

“It’s been brilliant and it will be again.”

A special Christmas edition and five additional, pre-filmed episodes will air before the end of 2022.

Network Ten has yet to confirm the future of the show.