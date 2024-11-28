Right up until the groom’s contentious final vows, Married At First Sight’s Tori Adams, 27, and Jack Dunkley, 35, proved one of the more controversial couples on MAFS Season 11. And yet, despite the naysayers, these two are one of the only original couples to remain together since the experiment.

In fact, their relationship outside of MAFS has shown a sweeter side to all the harsh-sounding barbs they (particularly Josh) threw at each other during the show.

“This may shock you but Tori & I laughed every damn day,” Jack shared in an Instagram post from October, along with a video of some of their vows.

“I’m feeling ever so proud and grateful for this man!” Tori captioned this social media post. (Credit: Instagram)

Tori also weighed in, saying “I would go through that a million times over with you”.

Jack has also shared plenty of compliments on Tori’s Instagram posts too. “Glowing my darling,” he says in one, and “Ohhh I like this” in another with heart eyes.

In early November, Tori also posted a video captioned “The face I give Jack when he tells me no” – to which Jack replies “How could I say no”.

So it seems the couple’s relationship is stronger than ever.

Here, we take a look back at some of the other pivotal moments Tori and Jack have shared, both during and after MAFS.

The couple are stronger than ever. (Credit: Instagram)

What have Tori and Jack said about their relationship?

Taking to her Instagram in July 2024, Tori wrote that she had “no idea” what she was in for when she signed up for the experiment but had given the experts a list of what she wanted in a man.

The aspiring influencer then added that the experts had “delivered” by matching her with Jack – and the rest they say is history!

In another post where she recalls jumping on a plane “to marry a stranger on national TV,” Jack says: “I know how much you hate planes. Not the journey we were hoping for my baby however the destination was better than we could have ever imagined. Your strength, courage & fierce loyalty have completed me.”

Tori and Jack’s ‘marriage’ was a hot topic. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Tori posted a photo to her Instagram in late May holding a baby whom she called “little squish,” Jack commenting: “You look adorable holding that bubba honey 😍.”

Earlier that same month they moved in together (finally), and Jack took to his Instagram stories to respond to fan questions – one of which asked when he and Tori would be having kids.

“Tori and I are happy building a life we want to lead at the moment. Many things we wish to accomplish first. I’ve said two years,” the 35-year-old said at the time.

The personal trainer continued to talk very highly of his partner and mentioned the things he loved most about her.

“She’s a gorgeous person inside and out, loyal and driven and hilarious,” Jack said.

The couple attest that if Tori didn’t feel respected by Jack, she would have left. (Credit: Channel Nine)

These two have been through the trenches and the relationship certainly hasn’t been easy, but fans of the show seem to be coming around to this controversial couple.

Their ‘marriage’ was a hot topic during the 2024 season of MAFS. Their fellow contestants, fans of the show, and even the experts were left less than impressed by Jack’s behaviour – including his alleged cheating scandal with his ex-girlfriend Courtney Jade, and his offensive “muzzle your woman” and “whale” comments.

At each commitment ceremony, expert John Aiken grilled Jack on his misdemeanors and questioned why Tori put up with him. The couple consistently assured John that if Tori didn’t feel “safe, secure, or respected” in the relationship, she would have left the experiment.

And yet, Jack was still struggling to find a “sexual spark” with Tori – who never had the same reservations about her groom.

“There is definitely a sexual energy there and sexual chemistry is super important to me,” Tori said on the show.

Like Tori, Jack has “quite a sexual appetite”, according to the personal trainer himself. “I can tell within 10 seconds if I want to be physical with this girl,” he has previously said.

“I know if I have that and I’m physically attracted the sex is going to be there and I can just keep growing on that connection.”

He then admitted that he felt “no sexual sparks” with Tori. “We’re not sexually connected at all.” Nevertheless, it appears they worked through this obstacle and are still together.

