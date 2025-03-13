Lovers of drama should get ready because a new season of Love Triangle Australia is coming, and there’s plenty of love and chaos just around the corner!

Five singles will enter the show (which was created by the producers of Married at First Sight) in the hopes of finding love, but will certainly get more than they asked for.

Scroll to find out what you can expect, and what new twist will be thrown at contestants.

Mike, Ariana, Chloe, Payton, and Ernie are ready to shake up their dating habits on Love Triangle. (Credit: Stan)

What is Love Triangle Australia?

Love Triangle aims to challenge modern dating by taking away looks, and giving singles a chance to form a deeper connection over text.

Without seeing their match, contestants must choose between two potential suitors, and once they pick, they move in together!

It gives them the opportunity to grow and bond, but only before their second suitor comes knocking.

So without a doubt, drama, romance, and heartbreak will be on the cards once again! Especially with a former MAFS groom joining the cast!

Chrishell Stause will host the first reunion on Love Triangle Australia. (Credit: Stan)

Will there be a Love Triangle reunion?

This year, there will be a Love Triangle Australia first, because the contestants will return to rehash all of the love and heartache in a reunion special!

Emmy-nominated actress, Selling Sunset and Neighbours star Chrishell Stause will host, and give them the chance to ask the hard questions and confront harsh truths.

Meet the singles looking to find ‘the one’ on season three of Love Triangle Australia

Where can you watch season 3 of Love Triangle?

You can stream the double-premiere of Love Triangle on Stan from April 6, with new episodes released every Sunday. While you’re there, you can also watch seasons one and two.