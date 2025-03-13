Lovers of drama should get ready because a new season of Love Triangle Australia is coming, and there’s plenty of love and chaos just around the corner!
Five singles will enter the show (which was created by the producers of Married at First Sight) in the hopes of finding love, but will certainly get more than they asked for.
Scroll to find out what you can expect, and what new twist will be thrown at contestants.
What is Love Triangle Australia?
Love Triangle aims to challenge modern dating by taking away looks, and giving singles a chance to form a deeper connection over text.
Without seeing their match, contestants must choose between two potential suitors, and once they pick, they move in together!
It gives them the opportunity to grow and bond, but only before their second suitor comes knocking.
So without a doubt, drama, romance, and heartbreak will be on the cards once again! Especially with a former MAFS groom joining the cast!
Will there be a Love Triangle reunion?
This year, there will be a Love Triangle Australia first, because the contestants will return to rehash all of the love and heartache in a reunion special!
Emmy-nominated actress, Selling Sunset and Neighbours star Chrishell Stause will host, and give them the chance to ask the hard questions and confront harsh truths.
Meet the singles looking to find ‘the one’ on season three of Love Triangle Australia
Mike, 50, QLD
Videographer
Mike is a familiar face when it comes to reality TV, after his stint on Married at First Sight in 2019. Unlucky in love with his match Heidi, he raised eyebrows with his comments on the show, but says he’s become more self-aware since then.
For the former TV groom, the Love Triangle’s concept works, because it gives him a chance to connect with someone before they judge his TV past.
At 50, he struggles on the dating scene and is keen to have a family of his own, even if he’s a stepdad. While he does feel lonely at times, he is also a happy dog dad.
Payton, 25, NSW
Concreter/business owner
Payton is quick-witted loud, funny, confident, and isn’t afraid to roast her match for a laugh. She recently started her own business and moved back to Coffs Harbour with her parents to save money.
But moving back to a small town has its challenges, especially with the small crop of ideal suitors, so she’s keen to branch out and meet the one.
Although she’s been unlucky in love with dating apps, Payton is always up to have banter with someone over text and reads heavily into emojis used.
Chloe, 25, NSW
Nurse manager
Chloe is bisexual and her last relationship left her broken-hearted after her fiancé abruptly ended their engagement. Since then, she has been determined to find a spark with someone and is jumping into this experience with her heart on her sleeve.
Despite her bubbly nature, Chloe is oblivious to her own charm, often not realising when people are flirting with her. Not only is she full of life, but she is also studying for two Master’s Degrees on top of her full-time job.
Bernie, 27, VIC
Business analyst
Bernie first moved from Portugal to Australia to follow love, and despite it not working out, he’s fallen in love with the country and the women!
Charming and claiming to possess emotional maturity, he’s ready to find someone who’s just as vibrant, keeps him on his toes, and is up for an adventure.
Ernie admits that online dating makes it hard for him to focus his energy on one person, so he’s ready for the opportunity Love Triangle offers.
Ariana, 29, VIC
Executive assistant/wedding chauffeur
Often told by guys that she’s “too much”, Ariana is feisty, with loudness and sass to match. Not one to shy away from drama, she’s fiercely loyal and sometimes struggles with trust and jealousy.
Keen to get married and have children, Ariana’s sick of dating walking red flags.
Ready to change it up from her usual type, which is a gym junkie with tattoos, she’s not afraid to ask the tough questions to see if a guy is on the same page as her.
Where can you watch season 3 of Love Triangle?
You can stream the double-premiere of Love Triangle on Stan from April 6, with new episodes released every Sunday. While you’re there, you can also watch seasons one and two.