What we know about Love Triangle season 3 with Chrishell Stause

Following two successful seasons, fans of the drama-filled reality dating show Love Triangle will be happy to hear the show will be returning in 2025 for season three.

The Stan Original Dating series first debuted in 2022 and is brought to you by the same creators as Married at First Sight.

Now, global reality TV royalty Chrishell Stause will be joining the show in a hosting capacity.

Here’s everything we know.

Love Triangle Australia is a reality TV dating show that “challenges a group of singles to relinquish their grasp on what they think their perfect partner should look like, and instead choose someone, sight unseen, based on a deeper connection.”

If you missed the first two seasons, you can catch up on Stan before season three starts.

Each season, a group of singles is introduced who are then matched with two potential partners. The singles get to know their prospective partners via text before choosing one to date in the real world.

It’s only when they make their choice do they find out what they look like, which is also when they begin dating and move in together to make it work!

The difference this season is the reunion special, which is where Chrishell comes in as host.

Chrishell is best known for her role in hit reality real estate series Selling Sunset as well as her marriage to Australian musician G Flip.

Chrushell said she knows first-hand the drama that goes on both on and off-camera in an unscripted series.

“There is so much that happens behind the scenes that audiences don’t get to witness so I’m here to draw out those stories and encourage the cast to speak their truth and share their feelings,” she said.

“I’m also not afraid to hold people accountable to their actions – so get ready, it’s going to be one epic reunion!”

The 8-part series will begin streaming on Stan in 2025.