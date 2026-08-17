Farmer Wants A Wife’s Zac and Maya respond to pregnancy rumours

Farmer Wants A Wife‘s Zac Kuiper and Maya Bini have unintentionally found themselves at the centre of pregnancy rumours!

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The couple, who found love on the 2026 series, sparked speculation when Zac shared an Instagram post captioned, “And that kids, is how I met your mother.”

Maya, 22, added fuel to the fire when she replied, “19 weeks today,” but speaking to New Idea, she’s now firmly set the record straight.

“I am not pregnant,” she told us on the red carpet for the 2026 TV WEEK Logie Awards.

“I made a silly joke and quoted Kylie Jenner and said ’19 weeks today’, and people took it quite literally, fair enough, [but] we are not with child!”

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Zac Kuiper and Maya Bini have shut down pregnancy rumours. (Credit: Getty)

Zac, 24, then cheekily added, “Not yet.”

However, they firmly agreed that any plans to start a family would be in the more distant future.

“It’s something on the cards, but not now,” Maya insisted.

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“Maybe [in our] 30s, mid-30s,” Zac agreed.

However, they are taking a different next step and are planning to move in together!

They are currently making it work long-distance, with medical receptionist Maya living in Melbourne while Zac remains at his Adelaide apple orchard.

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They’re hoping it won’t stay like this for long, though, as they’ve already started talking about setting up a home together.

“It’s something that we’ve talked about a little bit,” Zac tells New Idea.

“I think we’re just now starting to get a bit more serious about talking about it, but it’s always been on the table. We just didn’t want to rush into anything, especially after going through this experience.

“And we wanted to see how we were doing long-distance, and then make a decision from there.”

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Zac and Maya are planning to move in together. (Credit: Instagram)

They’ve been going strong in the eight months since filming, and they’re already talking about marriage.

“It’s definitely been talked about here and there, so it’s one of those things. I know Maya wants a two-carat natural diamond; let’s just say that,” Zac teases.

Maya jokes that she’s already sent him “multiple inspirations” as far as engagement rings go, but they are certainly in no rush to walk down the aisle.

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“For Zac and I, we’re going so strong, like there’s no pressure from me or him on making that next significant move in our relationship,” she explains.

“I think it’ll happen when it needs to happen and when it will happen, and we’re just looking forward to it either way.”

We can’t wait to see their next steps!

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