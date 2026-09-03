“What people say is different”: The Block’s Tayla stands up for her reputation on the show

There’s been a spotlight on The Block’s Tayla for the last few weeks – with fans questioning her work ethic and accusing her of not pulling her weight in her team.

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Her father Rick, 63, has been steadfastly taking on a large workload – especially considering he was sent to hospital after suffering from a knee injury – while Tayla, 32, has been accused of “laziness” by some fans.

Tayla is often seen not working on the show. (Credit: Media Mode)

Fellow Blockheads have also commented, with House 2’s Chantel and Wyatt admitting that she “wasn’t really doing much” on the building site.

“We didn’t really see each other that much. But as the weeks progressed, we obviously knew that that was a thing and that Tayla wasn’t really doing much,” Chantel shares.

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However, sitting down with New Idea, Tayla tells us that it’s not what it seems – stating that she pulled her weight.

“I wasn’t just there for my five minutes of fame, I worked hard because I want to, first of all, create and provide a future for my son, so I did put in the hard work for it,” she says.

Tayla’s dad – and team mate – Rick has stood up for her. (Credit: Media Mode)

“Then obviously I wanted to live my dad’s dream – and that required me putting in a lot of hard work. Of course, I had my little two second or two minute moments where I did little funny things, but that’s just me because that’s just how my brain is,” she adds.

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The personal trainer and business owner assures us that she “did do work” and “put in the hard yards”.

“It is my future and my whole family’s future that’s on the line. So, I do, in fact, do a lot. But – what people say is different,” she reveals.

Builder Rick chimed in, backing his daughter up.

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“It probably doesn’t show, but Taylor does put the hard yards in and you’re not seeing that on telly at the moment,” Rick says.

Tayla wants people to know she did put the hard work in. (Credit: Media Mode)

“She held herself quite well and did a very good job,” he adds with a proud smile.

“At the end of the day, I know dad and I both know what I did and everyone else on the show knows what I did. And that’s all that really matters to me,” Tayla says.

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