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“What people say is different”: The Block’s Tayla stands up for her reputation on the show

“I wasn’t there for my five minutes of fame.”
A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
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There’s been a spotlight on The Block’s Tayla for the last few weeks – with fans questioning her work ethic and accusing her of not pulling her weight in her team.

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Her father Rick, 63, has been steadfastly taking on a large workload – especially considering he was sent to hospital after suffering from a knee injury – while Tayla, 32, has been accused of “laziness” by some fans.

Tayla the block
Tayla is often seen not working on the show. (Credit: Media Mode)

Fellow Blockheads have also commented, with House 2’s Chantel and Wyatt admitting that she “wasn’t really doing much” on the building site.

“We didn’t really see each other that much. But as the weeks progressed, we obviously knew that that was a thing and that Tayla wasn’t really doing much,” Chantel shares.

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However, sitting down with New Idea, Tayla tells us that it’s not what it seems – stating that she pulled her weight.

“I wasn’t just there for my five minutes of fame, I worked hard because I want to, first of all, create and provide a future for my son, so I did put in the hard work for it,” she says.

Tayla and Rick the block
Tayla’s dad – and team mate – Rick has stood up for her. (Credit: Media Mode)

“Then obviously I wanted to live my dad’s dream – and that required me putting in a lot of hard work. Of course, I had my little two second or two minute moments where I did little funny things, but that’s just me because that’s just how my brain is,” she adds.

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The personal trainer and business owner assures us that she “did do work” and “put in the hard yards”.

“It is my future and my whole family’s future that’s on the line. So, I do, in fact, do a lot. But – what people say is different,” she reveals.

Builder Rick chimed in, backing his daughter up.

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“It probably doesn’t show, but Taylor does put the hard yards in and you’re not seeing that on telly at the moment,” Rick says.

Tayla the block
Tayla wants people to know she did put the hard work in. (Credit: Media Mode)

“She held herself quite well and did a very good job,” he adds with a proud smile.

“At the end of the day, I know dad and I both know what I did and everyone else on the show knows what I did. And that’s all that really matters to me,” Tayla says.

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For almost 125 years, New Idea has been Australia’s most trusted source for celebrity news, royal updates, and real-life stories. We don’t just share the news – we live it, verify it, and stand by it. Read more about us, our history, and our contributors here

A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
Celia Whitley Senior Content Producer - Entertainment

Celia Whitley is New Idea's Entertainment Writer. After receiving her Bachelor of Communication Studies from Auckland University of Technology (AUT) in 2015, she worked in radio and digital audio for several years - including hosting her own radio show. Her love for reality TV skyrocketed in 2020 when she was given the opportunity to host the official Bachelor and Bachelorette New Zealand podcast Can I Steal You For A Second?. In a bid to challenge herself and shake things up, Celia returned to study at a postgraduate level at AUT University in 2022 and graduated with a Master of Communication Studies. She moved to Sydney shortly after in August 2024. Now, as a Kiwi living in Australia, she's got her pulse on all the latest local entertainment news from both sides of the ditch.

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