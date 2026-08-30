The Block 2026 Week 4 Main Ensuite reveals: Tour every room

During Week 4 on The Block 2026, all five teams were expected to present their Main Ensuites.
While some teams flourished and delivered spaces that were perfect for the Mount Eliza market, others fell flat.
Scroll below to see every room reveal.
Week 3: All of the Main Ensuite renovations
Rick and Tayla
WINNERS
Scores:
- Total: 26 (with one-point gnome)
- Shaynna Blaze: 8.5
- Marty Fox: 8.5
- Darren Palmer: 8.5
Feedback:
After weeks of struggles, Rick and Tayla finally had a win on The Block!
They already had an advantage after winning the $10,000 kennel challenge and one-point gnome.
And from the moment the judges walked into their ensuite, they were blown away.
They loved the spacious shower and said they had the most storage space in their ensuite compared to the other houses.
Tayla’s colour choices were also praised, as was her choice of tiles.
“It’s luxurious, it’s classy, it’s not going to age quickly, it’s very appropriate for the location,” Marty said.
However, it wasn’t all perfect.
Shaynna and Marty thought their art choice was too generic, and Darren pointed out the space between the taps and basins was impractical.
Despite the setbacks, they won by half a point, beating Chantel and Wyatt, with the use of their one-point gnome. For this, they pocketed $10,000.
Chantel and Wyatt
Second Place
Scores:
- Total: 25.5
- Shaynna Blaze: 9
- Marty Fox: 8.5
- Darren Palmer: 9
Feedback:
Even though they’ve struggled throughout the competition, the fourth week of The Block was calmer for Chantel and Wyatt.
Their design choices paid off, because all three judges thought their main ensuite was elegant.
Given they’ve struggled with their styling in other rooms, it was a win for the pair.
“It looks like they finished it with military precision, because it’s spotless,” Marty gushes.
However, not everything was perfect. Their lack of cabinets behind the mirrors set them back. Not only that, while stunning, Shaynna worried that it was too “predictable” and boring.
“Honestly, I have seen a million of these bathrooms,” Shaynna observed.
While Darren disagreed, Shaynna insisted it needed more personality.
Not only did they place second, but they won the $10,000 budgeting prize, which they plan to put towards one of the bigger renovations.
Courtney and Sev
Third Place
Scores:
- Total: 20.5
- Shaynna Blaze: 8.5
- Marty Fox: 8
- Darren Palmer: 8.5
Feedback:
Following their disastrous reveal last week, Courtney and Sev were determined to redeem themselves.
Things didn’t go to plan when they had to remove their waterproofing, but one of the Cursio brothers came in at the last minute to help them with the tiling.
Courtney also did everything she could to have a love seat installed in the bathroom, but the judges said it wasn’t a practical use of the space.
It meant that the shower was cramped.
“I feel like we’re sitting at a bus stop,” Marty vented.
For Shaynna, she could’ve given the ensuite a perfect score if it wasn’t for the bench. All three judges agreed that it also wasn’t the best use of their funds.
While they loved their curved finishes around the room and colour choices, they wanted the women to think more about how they were spending their money, so they wouldn’t be left short when bigger renovations took place.
In the end, they came third.
Adam and Jolene
Fourth Place
Scores:
- Total: 21
- Shaynna Blaze: 7
- Marty Fox: 7.5
- Darren Palmer: 6.5
Feedback:
While Adam and Jolene were chuffed with second place last week, they sadly went to the opposite end of the leaderboard with an incomplete ensuite.
During the week, they let go of their tiler and hoped to get back on track when Wyatt let them get assistance from the Cursio brothers. However, the couple didn’t deliver the ensuite they wanted.
Despite not finishing, the judges praised them for their layout, choice of tiles, basin and skylights.
“It’s such lovely geometry,” Darren said about the layout, and Marty agreed that buyers would love the space.
However, they thought they needed to think more about their lighting.
Even though they didn’t finish, all three judges believed it would be perfect when it’s done.
Lisa and Rosco
Fifth Place
Scores:
- Total: 20.5
- Shaynna Blaze: 8
- Marty Fox: 6
- Darren Palmer: 6.5
Feedback:
Lisa and Rosco went from first last week to finishing in fifth place.
Their intricate faux crazy-pave floor became a time-consuming task during their fourth week in the competition and wasn’t finished by the end of the week.
Not only that, but they weren’t on board with the design, with Marty saying it reminded him of the Flinstones.
“This tile I’m just not a fan of; I find it quite weird,” he said, with Darren adding that it wasn’t authentic and luxurious.
“it almost looks like a driveway you’ve put a pattern stamp on,” Shaynna added.
While they loved their wall sconces, vanity, and storage, they all agreed that it was too busy.
The judges said they’ve already defined their aesthetic, and encouraged them to focus on that. They also encouraged them not to bite off more than they can chew.
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