The Block 2026 Week 4 Main Ensuite reveals: Tour every room

Scores:

Total: 26 (with one-point gnome)

Shaynna Blaze: 8.5

Marty Fox: 8.5

Darren Palmer: 8.5

Feedback:

After weeks of struggles, Rick and Tayla finally had a win on The Block!

They already had an advantage after winning the $10,000 kennel challenge and one-point gnome.

And from the moment the judges walked into their ensuite, they were blown away.

They loved the spacious shower and said they had the most storage space in their ensuite compared to the other houses.

Tayla’s colour choices were also praised, as was her choice of tiles.

“It’s luxurious, it’s classy, it’s not going to age quickly, it’s very appropriate for the location,” Marty said.

However, it wasn’t all perfect.

Shaynna and Marty thought their art choice was too generic, and Darren pointed out the space between the taps and basins was impractical.

Despite the setbacks, they won by half a point, beating Chantel and Wyatt, with the use of their one-point gnome. For this, they pocketed $10,000.