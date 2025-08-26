EXCLUSIVE: Nepotism running rampant on The Block set

The Block is well-known as a family show. In fact, hosts Scotty Cam and Shelley Craft confirmed that the show’s cast, teams, and crew are “family” – literally.

At the show’s media launch day in July, Shelley revealed the show’s crew is made up of their nepo kids!

“We’ve got crew on set that have now got their own kids working on the show,” she revealed.

Shelley has spilled some serious tea about The Block 2025. (Credit: Channel Nine)

She added that both the production team and trades have relatives on set.

“It’s a phenomenal experience to have those people with such close connections contributing to The Block,” she added.

Turns out, it really is who you know…

Scotty with his son Charlie and granddaughter Tiggy in Daylesford during filming of The Block season 21. (Credit: Instagram)

The Block has been airing for 22 years. Across 21 seasons, there have been more than 100 contestants and thousands of tradies, contractors, and more stepping onto the jobsite to help them renovate their room in time.

And with the production of the beloved renovation reality series moving to Melbourne permanently in 2014, it’s only natural that many of those who work on the series each year have returned, or recommended their friends, family, and industry colleagues also participate – and get paid for it!

While Scotty or Shelley’s children have never worked on The Block, their loved ones have visited the filming location many times over the years.

In May, Scotty’s son Charlie even visited his dad in Daylesford with his newborn daughter Tiggy – Scotty’s first grandchild.

“Frankie and I loved having these special guests visit us on The Block in Daylesford,” he captioned a photo he shared of the father-son duo at the time.

