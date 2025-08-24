Is this The Block’s most explosive scandal yet?

Every season of The Block delivers a headline-grabbing scandal, and this year’s drama in Daylesford is no exception.

Advertisement

New Idea can reveal that House 4’s Alicia is at the centre of 2025’s biggest drama, which leaves everyone involved running scared.

“It’s pretty wild TV,” a show insider tells New Idea.

“Producers were rubbing their hands together because they knew Block fans would love the drama that’s about to unfold.”

Alica and Sonny get caught up in a clash with Han and Can on The Block this week. (Credit: Channel 9)

Advertisement

Who’s caught up in the drama?

Alicia, 42, and husband Sonny, 44, fire up and declare war on rivals Han and Can this week.

Our insiders reveal the explosive tensions erupt when Alicia accuses the WA-based couple of lifting her ideas during a challenge.

“Alicia went in hard,” our source spills, adding, “it caused chaos on site for a solid four weeks.”

The show’s hosts Scotty Cam and Shelley Craft have seen it all before. “But even they were a bit taken aback by this blow-up,” our source says.

Advertisement

Stand back….the drama’s about to go off! (Credit: Channel 9)

Curse of the villain edit

In tense moments caught by producers, Alicia was overheard pleading with Han and Can not to let her “be the new Leah and Kristy”, referring to the show’s ‘villains’ from 2023.

“Please don’t turn this into a disaster for me … I just want to say my piece, let them know what they’ve done wrong and move on,” our insider reveals Alicia said to production.

While Alicia insists she wants to handle the dispute with Han and Can “quickly and get back to work”, the frostiness between the women lingers for weeks.

Advertisement

“She struggles to rebuild that relationship,” our insider adds.

“Eventually, they do patch things up, but it took a long time – and even then, there was always a certain degree of wariness there.”

Scotty’s just about had it up to here with the Blockheads’ antics! (Credit: Media Mode)

What went down behind the scenes?

Behind the scenes, producers reassured Alicia that she was within her rights to call out Han and Can’s alleged copying, but she continued to check in with production to see if she was coming across too harshly.

Advertisement

“Nobody wants to be the villain,” says the source.

“But this situation could see her land that title.”