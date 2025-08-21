Which contestants are still friends from the 2025 season of The Block?

Frayed nerves, on-site meltdowns, and tested friendships are all just par for the course when you’re competing on The Block to create a dream home and win the biggest profit.

Over the years, the hit Channel Nine show has seen no end of arguments between friends and the odd dramatic exit, too.

Of course, the occasional blow-up makes for good TV – but what really happens between the teams once the cameras stop rolling?

Do some remain friends behind the scenes? Or does the spicy competition send some teammates off on their own path?

Mat opened up on the drama of Season 21 of The Block. (Credit: Instagram/robbyandmat)

The simple answer is that it depends on the season, and in a July interview with Chattr, 2025 contestant Mat Johnson revealed Season 21 of The Block was a little less nasty than previous iterations of the show.

“There’s no drama that is intentional or malicious or mean,” he told the outlet. “The only drama you will see is people fighting for fairness.

“So if they think something is unfair, that is the only time that you’ll see someone get their back up.

“It will never be to put someone down or to drag someone through the mud or to make somebody’s day not good.”

As a result, hairdresser and stylist Mat and his bestie and team mate, Robby Lippett, a business owner and barber, really bonded with the cast and crew during filming.

“We formed such good friendships, we really supported each other and looked after each other,” Robby previously told New Idea.

Indeed, in Mat and Robby’s case, it helps that the duo – who met over a decade ago in Adelaide when Mat cut Robby’s hair – don’t take life too seriously and do a lot of laughing.

“I think a lot of people will connect with us really well,” Mat told New Idea.

“It’s who we are. I think that’s why we’re on the show. “

“We didn’t get on the show because of our ability to be able to renovate,” he quipped. “We make people laugh. We enjoyed the process.”

Mat and Robby told Chattr that while being on The Block, they prioritised their own friendship through any ups and downs.

“I guess we’re very proud of saying now, we’ve come off this huge 12 – 13 weeks away, and we had the best time, and we laughed hard, and we’re still friends now,” Robby told the publication.

“The main thing we said is, like number one, we can’t let it come between our friendship. Yeah. And number two, we have to laugh every day, and we laughed until we cried every day,” Mat added.

Not all teams had such an upbeat time of it on the show, however, with WA couple Hannah “Han” Thetford and Candace “Can” Wood enduring their fair share of dramas.

Sonny declared that Han and Can liked to isolate themselves. (Credit: Instagram/hanandcan)

At one point, fellow contestant Sonny declared that the duo liked to “keep to themselves” instead of forging friendships with other teams.

“They’re pretty laser-focused, I guess,” he said. “I think it would help them to sit around with us. It would help them realise everyone is fighting the same battles every day.”

However, Can told Chattr that even though it looked like her and Han’s relationship with other teams was shaky on TV, that wasn’t actually the case.

“We even stayed together in an Airbnb after filming and got matching tattoos at the launch!” she said.

“Later in the season, we became especially close with Sonny and Leesh. We supported each other through the highs and lows and built a bond based on genuine care.”

Han and Can forged a friendship with Sonny and Alicia. (Credit: Instagram/sonnyandalicia)

Han and Can expanded more in an interview with Mamamia.

“We genuinely got along with everyone; it was our little Block family, and we will be bonded for life!” the duo said.

“We all stayed together for kick-on celebrations after filming and even got matching tattoos!”

The couple reiterated that they ended up creating a special friendship bond with Sonny and Alicia, explaining they became “especially close” with their “fellow flat-roofers”.

“We supported each other through the highs and lows and built a special bond,” the pair said. “They wear their hearts on their sleeves, and so do we.”