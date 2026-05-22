OPINION: Au revoir, Emily in Paris! I lived in France, and here is why I’m thrilled it’s over

While there are many fans around the world cheering that the production of the sixth season of Emily in Paris has finally begun, I groaned.

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Every time there is an update about that show on social media, whether it be its move to Italy, or even Greece, I have cringed and thought, “why?”

While I had an internal huff and puff about it, I did get excited when I saw that it’s the final season.

You might be reading this thinking I am a grump and don’t like fun, that isn’t true – both are subjective and I simply don’t classify it as fun. I find it one long cringe broken up over several seasons.

As someone who lived in France for a year, I feel like I have some credibility to voice my opinion.

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It’s fair to say I loved my time in France… and the food. (Credit: Briannah Devlin)

Did I live in Paris? No, I lived in the wine region of Bordeaux in France’s south, which I highly recommend you adding to your travel list.

While I was living overseas in 2019, I obviously made the most of travelling, and continued studying French at a local university, to build upon my years of studying before my year abroad.

You’re probably thinking; but Briannah – people would jump at the opportunity to work in France and be a part of its glamorous parts and circles (fictional in this case). I agree, and I would too.

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Me when Emily doesn’t even attempt to speak, or try and improve her French. (Credit: Netflix)

However, I also learned the language and didn’t expect people to speak to me in English. I always spoke French when I was out to improve my skills, but also to get through each day.

While the show is intended to be sugary and frivolous entertainment, to me, it has a level of arrogance and entitlement that frustrates me.

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I also adapted to France’s systems while I lived there.

Yes, France is incredibly bureaucratic, and like many countries, has certain ways of doing things, but guess what? That’s a part of life.

Emily Cooper’s expectation that people will take sympathy on her, and her complete lack of progress learning French and her unwillingness to put in the hard work to improve herself annoy me.

Yes, I enjoyed being a tourist in Paris and other parts of France, but I actually learned as much of the language as I could. (Credit: Briannah Devlin)

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Don’t even get me started on her apology letter to Camille, after her love affair with Gabriel is exposed. I know it was meant to be painful to watch and hear. To that, I say mission accomplished.

But she could’ve been more remorseful and put in WAY more effort.

Yes, you might think this isn’t all that deep, but to me, it is.

And don’t get me started on the fashion. Yes, I get that it’s meant to be fun, playful, and in some cases, extravagant on purpose.

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But in many cases, I shudder.

Not all of it’s garish, some of it I don’t mind. But other sartorial choices deepened my gripe with this series.

When I saw photos of Lily Collins on the show in a red beret, internally and lets be real, audibly, I said “ugh”.

Enough of the berets! (Credit: Netflix)

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I get that she’s an American in Paris, but the stereotype is such an annoying cliche.

I know her character said “I am a basic b***h with a bag charm”. I appreciate her transparency and my taste in other things could also be considered basic.

And yes, I am aware that the show and its lead have moved to other countries.

Has she changed and grown? I honestly couldn’t tell you, because I only got up to season four and had to stop.

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When I checked my Netflix account this morning, I was actually surprised that I got that far.

Should I keep watching? I’ve thought about it, but it might just be the same amount of irritable corny spreading across the European continent.

While I might seem like such a bah humbug, I will say that I am glad that the stars and crew have enjoyed creating this, and I have been an Emily Collins fan for many years.

But this isn’t for me.

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If it is for you, that’s okay.