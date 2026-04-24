Everything we know about The Pitt season three

The Pitt has been one of the biggest shows on TV since it debuted.

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It cleaned up at the 2025 Emmy Awards and made Noah Wyle one of the most talked-about actors all over again.

And the good news is, it’s coming back for a third season!

With season two having recently wrapped, if you are missing the show and itching to find out all the details on the next season, we’ve got you.

A third season of The Pitt is already in the works. (Credit: HBO Max)

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HBO Max chairman and CEO Casey Bloys already confirmed at the season two premiere in Los Angeles that a third season is locked in.

So scroll on for everything we know so far about The Pitt season three.

We’ll keep updating this page as more details drop, so bookmark it and check back soon.

Noah stars in the leading role in the medical drama. (Credit: HBO Max)

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What is The Pitt about?

For the uninitiated, The Pitt is a gritty American medical drama set in the emergency department of the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.

Each episode follows a single 15-hour shift, offering an intimate look at hospital life – the personal struggles, workplace politics and the relentless pressure of an understaffed, underfunded system.

Created by ER‘s R. Scott Gemmill, the show stars Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, Shawn Hatosy, Taylor Dearden and Patrick Ball in leading roles.

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What is the plot of The Pitt season 3?

Details are still being worked out in the writers’ room, but creator R. Scott Gemmill told Deadline in April that the team has been writing for around four weeks and has the season mapped out in broad strokes.

“We’ve figured out most of the season, but in broad strokes,” he said.

“Now we’re just focusing a little more on individual episodes and characters.”

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Dr. Robby’s journey continues to be at the centre of the show, having started season two seemingly in a better place before struggling with the weight of day-to-day life in a busy emergency room and the inability to save every life.

Noah Wyle won big at the Emmy Awards. (Credit: Getty)

Who is in the cast of The Pitt season 3?

Noah Wyle leads the returning cast as Dr. Michael ‘Robby’ Robinavitch — the role that won him Lead Actor in a Drama at both the Emmy Awards and the Critics’ Choice Awards, 26 years after his last nomination for ER.

He also took home Best Actor in a Drama at the Golden Globes.

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Main cast members Katherine LaNasa as Charge Nurse Dana Evans, Shawn Hatosy as Dr. Abbot, Taylor Dearden as Dr. Melissa King and Patrick Ball as Dr. Frank Langdon are all expected to reprise their roles in season three.

Other cast members expected to return include: Fiona Dourif as Dr Cassie McKay, Isa Briones as Dr Trinity Santos, Gerran Howell as Dr Dennis Whitaker, Shabana Azeez as Victoria Javadi, Sepideh Moafi as Dr Baran Al-Hashimi, Amielynn Abellera as Nurse Perlah Alawi, Brandon Mendez Homer as Nurse Donnie Donahue, Kristin Villanueva as Nurse Princess Dela Cruz, Lesley Boone as Charge Nurse Lena Handzo, Irene Choi as Med Student Joy Kwon, Lucas Iverson as Med Student James Ogilvie, Laetitia Hollard as Nurse Emma Nolan, Charles Baker as John Digby, Brittany Allen as Roxie Hamler and Taylor Handley as Paul Hamler.

EXCLUSIVE: #ThePitt star Supriya Ganesh, who plays Dr. Samira Mohan, will exit the series for Season 3.



According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, the decision is story-driven. As a teaching hospital, Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center regularly sees residents… pic.twitter.com/EUMTkj6qhD — Variety (@Variety) April 2, 2026

Will there be any cast changes in The Pitt season 3?

There are a couple of big casting changes coming.

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Supriya Ganesh, who plays senior resident Dr. Samira Mohan, will not be returning for season three.

Variety reports it is a “story-driven decision”, with her character having spent much of season two weighing up the next phase of her career after her residency ends.

On the flip side, Ayesha Harris — who plays senior night shift resident Dr Parker Ellis — has been promoted to series regular, which is great news for fans who have warmed to the character.

When will The Pitt season 3 be released?

Production kicks off in June 2026, with a January 2027 premiere the target.

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Executive producer John Wells told Deadline: “We will be back in production in June, and plan to be back on the air again the same week in January with 15 episodes next year.”

That would put the season three premiere in the US around January 7, 2027, though HBO Max has yet to confirm an exact date.

The Pitt season two aired in Australia from January 9 this year, so a similar timeline next year seems likely.

Where can I watch The Pitt?

Seasons one and two of The Pitt are both streaming now on HBO Max.

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Season three won’t land until early 2027, but that gives you plenty of time for a rewatch in the meantime.