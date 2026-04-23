How SAS Australia saved Axle Whitehead after break-up and health scare

Axle Whitehead has been through the wringer. A relationship breakdown, multiple back surgeries and a loss of confidence that left the musician and actor searching for a way back to himself.

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He found it in the most unlikely of places — in the scorching North African desert on SAS Australia 2026, where he joined six other Australian celebrities to take on seven British stars in the show’s most brutal season yet.

And, according to Axle, it was exactly what he needed to turn his life around.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 45-year-old Aussie star.

SAS Australia was a life-changing experience, says Axle. (Credit: Channel 4)

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How did Axle Whitehead become famous?

Axle first caught Australia’s attention on the first season of Australian Idol back in 2003, before launching a music career that included the top-10 single ‘I Don’t Do Surprises’.

He went on to become a familiar face on Video Hits, where he interviewed the likes of Beyoncé, Oasis and Justin Timberlake, before landing the role that would define him for many Australians — Liam Murphy on Home and Away.

His acting credits also take in The Secret Life of Us, Ned Kelly, Neighbours, and US productions Shameless and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., as well as appearing on season three of The Masked Singer Australia, making it to the Grand Final and finishing in third place as “Mullet”.

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However, it hasn’t all been plain sailing for the star. Shortly after a move to Los Angeles, the roles dried up and he found himself working in a Hollywood dive bar called Brew Dog.

Whitehead told the Daily Telegraph: “I was back working for eight bucks an hour and tips. It had been a long time since I’d worked for eight bucks.

“If any actor thinks they are going to arrive in LA and just make it happen they will be sorely mistaken.

“You’ve got to do what you can to survive.

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“And every actor needs to know how to make a good coffee. Don’t be afraid to do it because at some point you’re going to have to.”

Axle came third on season three of The Masked Singer Australia. (Credit: Instagram)

Who was Axle Whitehead in Home and Away?

Axle played Liam Murphy on the beloved Australian soap for four years, between 2009 and 2012, and he looks back on the experience with real warmth.

“It’s such a successful show because it feels like a family,” he told our sister publication, TV Week.

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“The crew is unlike any I’ve worked with. You spend 12 to 14 hours a day with these people. And once you become part of that family, you don’t have an ego. You just get the work done.”

Axle co-starred with Samara Weaving on the show, and the pair developed an off-screen relationship too.

However after dating for a few months, the pair called it quits in late 2012, with Axle saying they would remain friends.

“Samara and I have a great amount of respect for each other and I think we’ll always be very close,” Whitehead told News.com.au at the time.

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Axle (pictured with co-star Samara Weaving) played Liam on Home and Away from 2009 to 2013. (Credit: Home & Away)

What is Axle Whitehead doing now?

Axle has joined SAS Australia 2026 — though it almost didn’t happen.

He was first approached to do the show a few years ago but failed the medical after undergoing a spinal disc replacement and spinal fusion surgery. He’s now had four operations on his back in total.

“In hindsight, I’m glad I didn’t do it then,” he shared.

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When the opportunity came around again, Axle was in the middle of a difficult personal stretch — going through a relationship breakdown, health challenges and a crisis of confidence that had left him at a crossroads.

“I’ve been through a difficult part of my life — a relationship breakdown and surgery and a few other personal things — and I was looking for a challenge,” he said.

Axle stars alongside Ryan Moloney, Mack Horton, Emily Seebohm, Brad Hodge, Jessika Power, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Graeme Swann, Dani Dyer, Jack Joseph, Cole Anderson-James, Toby Olubi, Gabby Allen and Ben Cohen on SAS Australia 2026. (Credit: Channel 4)

“I needed a personal, emotional and psychological challenge. I have a fascination with the mind of an SAS soldier — I’d never come in contact with someone who works in that field.”

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The experience didn’t just challenge him, he says it reset him entirely.

“It changed my life. It got me back. It renegotiated my relationship with fear and resilience. And it kickstarted my life again. When I returned, I sold all my stuff, got rid of all my possessions apart from my instruments, and moved to Thailand for three or four months.”

Sharing a post to Instagram to mark his time on the show, Axle shared with his followers: “I am struggling to put into words how this experience was for me.

“A privilege, life changing, honour, humbling, full of laughter and tears, just to say the least.”

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Axle recently engaged his engagement to Liezl Carstens. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Axle Whitehead’s partner?

Axle plays his relationship cards close to his chest.

The one-time Cleo Bachelor of the Year winner announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Liezl Carstens way back in 2020, sharing a since deleted, loved-up photo to Instagram at the time with the caption: “Pulled the trigger and got a Yes! Game on!!”

Though he never publicly announced their split, he confirmed that ending his engagement was one of the catalysts of him signing up to SAS.

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