Winner of SAS Australia vs England 2026 is LEAKED ahead of air date

SAS Australia vs England is landing on Channel Seven in a matter of days, but the winner has already been leaked.

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While the series is debuting Down Under on Wednesday, April 29, it has already aired in the UK on Channel Four.

The series sees seven Aussie celebrities battle against seven Brits in an SAS-style bootcamp to see who can pass selection.

Given the international element, the series actually aired in the UK first, with the final airing on January 4, 2026.

So, if you’re an Aussie viewer, stay away from Google if you don’t want to discover the final result!

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But if you’re keen to know how it played out, scroll down to find out.

WARNING: SPOILERS LIE AHEAD…

The winner of SAS: Australia VS England has already been leaked. (Credit: Channel Seven)

How does SAS Australia vs England work?

SAS Australia vs England has merged the Aussie and UK versions of the popular reality TV show to create the ultimate battle of nations.

The 14 celebrities will be put through their paces in an SAS bootcamp in the North African desert to test if they have what it takes to make it through the special forces selection process.

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Originally called SAS: Who Dares Wins, the show was created in the UK, before Australia aired their own version, featuring many of the same SAS instructors.

This year, Chief Instructor Billy Billingham will be leading the celebrities through the trials, alongside his DS team: Jason Fox, Rudy Reyes, and Chris Oliver.

The Aussie cast consists of Olympic gold medallists Mack Horton and Emily Seebohm, cricketer Brad Hodge, stage and screen star Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Neighbours star Ryan Moloney, reality TV star Jessika Power, and musician and actor Axle Whitehead.

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Meanwhile, competing on the UK side are Love Island‘s Dani Dyer and Gabby Allen, YouTuber Cole Anderson-James, rugby player Ben Cohen, social media star Jack Joseph, cricketer Graeme Swann, and Gladiator star Toby Olubi.

Gabby Allen, Dani Dyer and Emily Seebohm all won the 2026 series of SAS. (Credit: Instagram)

Who won SAS Australia vs England 2026?

Rather than having one winner, any of the celebrities who make it through the final selection are crowned the champions of the series.

The 2026 series saw Emily Seebohm become the only Aussie to make it through the entire bootcamp, winning alongside Brits Gabby Allen and Dani Dyer.

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The trio made history as the first all-female line-up of celebrity winners in the show’s history after they passed the gruelling eight-day course, which included a 12-hour interrogation.

Aussie Mack Horton and Brit Ben Cohen both made it to the final but withdrew at the final stage.