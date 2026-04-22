Jessika Power rose to fame on Married At First Sight in 2019, when she was famously embroiled in a cheating scandal.

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However, her relationship with Dan Webb was short-lived, and she’s gone on to have a series of high-profile relationships.

She even appeared on another reality dating show, Celebs Go Dating, in 2022 in the hopes of finding love, but sadly, it wasn’t meant to be.

So, is Jessika single now or does she have a boyfriend?

Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know.

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Jessika Power is currently believed to be single. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Jessika Power from MAFS single?

Yes! Jessika is currently believed to be single, having not gone public with a new relationship since her split from Ryan Loveridge in early 2025.

She often shares social media reels reflecting on dating and relationships, but doesn’t appear to be dating anyone currently.

Jessika said she would be focusing on herself and protecting her “peace” in 2026 as she marked a new chapter.

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“2026 mentality, ‘Don’t run back to a burning house just because it’s cold outside’,” Jessika cryptically said in an Instagram post marking the New Year.

And she’s certainly challenging herself this year, having joined the cast of SAS Australia vs England.

She will be taking on SAS-style training alongside 13 other celebrities in the North African desert, marking her return to reality TV.

Jessika most recently dated Ryan Loveridge. (Credit: Instagram)

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Jessika has had a string of high-profile relationships, most recently with boat builder Ryan Loveridge, who appeared on Celebs Go Dating in 2019.

They went public with their relationship in early 2025, but split just a few months later.

At the time, Jessika was forced to clear up rumours surrounding their split after text messages between Ryan and another woman had leaked.

Jessika shut down any cheating rumours and said the conversation had occurred when she and Ryan had been on a break, and they split shortly after rekindling things.

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“We did decide to make it work but unfortunately for me (just recently) I felt we weren’t progressing how I had envisioned,” she clarified in March 2025.

“So no, Ryan hasn’t been “busted talking to girls” I was aware but I also had no problem, as it was when we weren’t together.”

Jessika previously dated DJ Brent Thompson for 10 months. (Credit: Instagram)

Jessika insisted there was no “bad blood” between either of them and said they would continue to support one another despite their separation.

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“While our romantic relationship has come to an end, we continue to have great respect for each other and appreciate the moments we’ve shared,” she added.

Before her relationship with Ryan, Jessika had enjoyed a 10-month relationship with UK DJ Brent Anthony.

Brent first shared a photograph with Jessika in December 2023, but they had been commenting on each other’s posts since August of that year.

However, Jessika confirmed their separation in September 2024, explaining that she “wasn’t happy” in the relationship.

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Jessika had previously dated Connor Thompson for nearly two years, but they mutually went their separate ways in June 2023.

Jessika and Dan Webb broke up on live TV after their MAFS romance. (Credit: Nine Network)

Are Jessika and Dan still together?

Jessika rose to fame on the sixth series of Married At First Sight Australia, where she was matched with Mick Gould.

However, she was famously embroiled in a scandal and was branded a “villain” for striking up a connection with her co-star, Dan Webb.

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The pair were infamously involved in a cheating storyline and remained in the experiment as a new couple after leaving their initial matches.

However, their relationship broke down at the reunion, when Dan found out that Jessika had been interested in Nic.

The fallout played out during a live interview on Talking Married, and their split was confirmed shortly after.

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On Big Brother in 2021, Jessika admitted that Dan had broken her heart by ending their relationship, admitting that she had “really loved him”.

“I moved states for him, I moved my whole life and I thought I was doing the right thing,” she said.

“And then it wasn’t… It just hurt as well because it’s not like a normal breakup where it’s private and you talk about it with each other.

“The whole of Australia knew, I got broken up with on national TV. That was pretty big.”

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