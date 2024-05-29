Right up until the groom’s contentious final vows, Married At First Sight’s Tori Adams, 27, and Jack Dunkley, 35, have proved one of the more controversial couples on MAFS Season 11. However, whatever they have been doing is working as these two are one of the only original couples to remain together since the experiment.

Jack and Tori moved in together at the beginning of May 2024, and they are already talking babies!

In a recent Instagram Q&A with fans, Jack was asked when he and Tori were planning on starting a family. “Tori and I are happy building a life we want to lead at the moment. Many things we wish to accomplish first. I’ve said two years,” the 35-year-old said.

The personal trainer continue to talk very highly of his partner and mentioned the things he loves most about her. “She’s a gorgeous person inside and out, loyal and driven and hilarious,” Jack wrote.

Though the most recent season of MAFS only recently finished airing, filming kicked off at the end of July 2023 meaning Jack and Tori will soon be celebrating one year as a couple. These two have been through the trenches and the relationship certainly hasn’t been easy, but fans of the show seem to be coming around to this controversial couple.

Tori and Jack’s ‘marriage’ has been a hot topic. (Credit: Nine)

Tori and Jack’s ‘marriage’was a hot topic during the 2024 season of MAFS. Their fellow contestants, fans of the show, and even the experts have been unimpressed with Jack’s behaviour – including his alleged cheating scandal with his ex-girlfriend Courtney Jade, and his offensive “muzzle your woman” and “whale” comments.

At each commitment ceremony, expert John Aiken grilled Jack on his misdemeanours and questioned why Tori put up with him. The couple consistently assured John that if Tori didn’t feel “safe, secure, or respected” in the relationship, she would have left the experiment.

And yet, Jack was still struggling to find a “sexual spark” with Tori – who never had the same reservations about her groom.

The couple attest that if Tori didn’t feel respected by Jack, she would have left. (Credit: Nine)

“There is definitely a sexual energy there and sexual chemistry is super important to me,” Tori said on the show.

Like Tori, Jack has “quite a sexual appetite”, according to the personal trainer himself. “I can tell within 10 seconds if I want to be physical with this girl,” he said.

“I know if I have that and I’m physically attracted the sex is going to be there and I can just keep growing on that connection.”

He then admitted that he felt “no sexual sparks” with Tori. “We’re not sexually connected at all.” Nevertheless, it appears they worked through this obstacle and are still together.

The two have shared various photos together since their time on the show…

April 28, 2024 (Credit: Instagram)

On April 28, both Jack and Tori shared this photo on Instagram.

“Jack Dunkley, you are my whole world 🌏💕,” Tori captioned the post.

Jack wrote, “Life is blissful 🖤🤍.”

April 17, 2024 (Credit: Instagram)

Jack shared this photo to Instagram in mid-April, making it very clear the two are still together!

“Road trips are better with you my babe xox,” he captioned the post.

April 16, 2024 (Credit: Instagram)

Need more proof?

Jack also shared these photos with Tori the day before, on April 16. “A couple of boys with their queens 🤍🤍,” he wrote.

Ready for your own chance at love? Sign up to eharmony today!