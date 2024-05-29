The Alone Australia 2024 winner is Krzysztof Wojtkowski

After an impressive 64 days surviving in the wilderness of New Zealand’s South Island, 39-year-old aquaculturalist Krzysztof Wojtkowski has won the second season of Alone Australia.

The Victorian outlasted nine fellow competitors, including 54-year-old Suzan who tapped out of the wilderness just one day prior.

He follows in the footsteps of Gina Chick in 2023 who lasted 67 days on the shores of Tasmania, and will take home a life-changing cash prize of $250,000 for his awe-inspiring efforts to not just survive, but thrive with limited resources and only himself for company.

Battling against the relentless wind, rain, and freezing temperatures, and enduring hunger, dehydration, and a lack of basic creature comforts, there’s no doubt that Krzysztof is a worthy winner.

Krzysztof lasted three days less than Gina Chick did in 2023. (Credit: SBS)

While initially tricked into believing he was being medically evacuated due to a decline in his health, the survivalist had the surprise of a lifetime when his girlfriend Erin snuck up on him from behind and revealed that he was the last contestant standing.

“I just can’t believe that I’ve won. The thought of being the last one standing was never on my mind. For me, just getting out there and getting the opportunity to experience this was the big win for me,” a shell-shocked Krzysztof shared with the producers and cameramen that surrounded him.

“Time is finite, you only get so much time in the world, so make the best of every opportunity. I spent 64 days alone, but I never felt alone. I got to camp, I got to build things, [and] I had a million-dollar view. I’ve learned a lot from the experience and I’m so grateful for it,” he added.

