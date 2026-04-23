Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm is a proud mother to one son and frequently shares glimpses into her family life on social media.

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The 33-year-old welcomed her son, Sampson, with her now-ex fiancé Ryan in September 2023, but they continue to co-parent the youngster.

Speaking ahead of her SAS Australia vs England debut, Emily opened up about how being a mother has taught her to be “extremely tough”.

“I think it’s hard out there for mothers, and definitely for first-time mums. It’s hard getting your bearings and feeling like yourself again,” she admitted.

“I think this was a way I could feel that old swimmer me, that athlete me, but also have that mum background to it.”

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Emily signed up for SAS to make her son proud and show him that “nothing should hold you back”.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about her family.

Emily Gallagher is a proud parent to her son, Sampson. (Credit: Instagram)

Does Emily Seebohm have a child?

Emily and Ryan announced that they were expecting a child together in July 2023, and Sampson arrived just two months later.

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At the time, Emily revealed her final trimester had been “awful,” but she was delighted to welcome her baby boy into the world.

“Sampson Ryan Seebohm has changed our lives, and we bloody love him; he’s perfect,” Ryan gushed at the time.

Shortly after Sampson’s birth, Emily revealed how she had been juggling mum life with her professional swimming career.

“I am lucky to be able to train thanks to my massive support crew to help me,” she began.

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Emily gives glimpses into her family life on social media. (Credit: Instagram)

Being an Olympic swimmer, Emily trains six days a week; however, her regimen increased to sessions two times per day in the approach to the Australian 2024 Olympic trials.

Sadly, Emily fell short of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Games in the trials, and she retired from competitive swimming in January 2025 after the Queensland State Titles.

Since then, Emily has been focusing on parenting her son, Sampson, and frequently shares glimpses of their low-key family life on Instagram.

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Ryan is also every inch the proud father and posts many photographs with Sampson as they continue to co-parent after their separation.

Emily and Ryan welcomed Sampson in September 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

Are Emily Seebohm and Ryan still together?

Emily and MAFS star Ryan first met on the set of Channel 10’s The Challenge in August 2022.

After falling hard and fast for each other, they then became secretly engaged in December 2022, but didn’t publicly reveal they were getting married until March 2023.

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Speaking of the proposal, Emily told our sister publication Woman’s Day at the time, “It definitely had a Ryan flair to it, and it’s something I’ll cherish forever.”

In July 2023, the couple shared their happy baby news with their fans and followers.

However, it wasn’t meant to be, and Emily and Ryan went their separate ways in April 2025.

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At the time, sources described their separation as a “messy and emotional break-up”.

Emily got engaged to MAFS star Ryan in 2022, but they separated in April 2025. (Credit: Instagram)

Neither of them addressed rumours of their separation for months, until Emily confirmed they were no longer together in a fan Q&A in November 2025.

Around the same time, Ryan confirmed that he had started dating again following their split.

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“I went on a date on Sunday, I don’t go on too many dates, I’ve only just sort of started doing that,” he said in an Instagram video at the time.

Ryan has not gone public with another relationship since their split, while Emily has found love again with Brandon Caust.

Read all about her new relationship here.

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