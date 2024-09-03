Content Warning: This article discusses pregnancy loss.
Swimming legend Libby Trickett may be known for winning Australia four Olympic gold medals at three consecutive Olympic games, but aside from her talent in the pool, the 39-year-old has seemingly mastered motherhood as well.
Since marrying her husband Luke Trickett in 2007, the two have welcomed four children: Poppy, Edwina, Bronte, and Alfred.
The Australian swimmer is filled with love for her children and shares an unbreakable bond with each of them, however, her journey through motherhood hasn’t been easy.
When Libby first fell pregnant in 2014, she was excited to forge a new identity out of the pool and achieve her next milestone, motherhood.
However, at her nine-week scan, the doctor informed her that she had suffered a miscarriage.
“It was like I could see what was happening outside of myself. And it was almost like it was slow motion, the way that it happened,” Libby told Mamamia‘s No Filter podcast, reflecting on the experience.
“I was completely floored, completely sideswiped.”
Libby has always been open about her pregnancy struggles as well as the difficulties of motherhood.
“I don’t think anything can prepare you for the rollercoaster ride of parenthood,” she told Body And Soul in 2020 before getting candid about her struggle with postnatal depression.
“There is something about sleep deprivation that is cruel and lonely. There is something about your own personal expectations of yourself and your performance as the mother you imagined you would be which can be cruel and punishing.”
However, the birth of her youngest, Alfie, differed… Libby found that she had a greater capacity to enjoy every moment of being a mum.
Six weeks after he was born, she shared an emotional post on social media, revealing that she had been crying about the fleeting nature of motherhood.
“Six weeks with our Alfie. He’s really ‘waking up’, he’s smiling and getting stronger. It’s beautiful and delicious and I’m loving every minute, but also sad that our squishy, newborn cuddles will soon be a thing of the past,” she wrote.
Libby’s experience as a mother to a newborn was very different with Alfie. “I’m not entirely clear why I feel this way this time,” she wrote.
“Maybe it’s experience, maybe it’s because he’s my last, maybe it’s because I meditate, or maybe because it’s because I’m on medication. More than likely it’s the combo effect of it all, but I’m so glad I made it here.”
Much like all parents, the swimming icon has endured the highs and the lows of being a parent, which is no easy job!
Libby is slowly learning to manage life as a mother of four and is determined to help her kids grow and thrive.
Keep scrolling for Libby Trickett’s sweetest family moments…
September 2024
In September 2024, Libby’s eldest daughter Poppy turned nine years old. Libby shared a sweet photo of her four daughters alongside a sweet message.
“Totally surreal to be here. With all of their birthdays but particularly Poppy’s, I feel a deep sense of gratitude with everything we’ve experienced together (especially our challenging first year together),” she wrote.
“I’m so proud of her.
“She’s one of the most fun, interesting and interested people I know. She’s angry AF sometimes but her little brother melts her. She is always up for an adventure even when she’s scared.”
March 2024
In March 2024 Libby travelled with Alfie for a work trip. “Travelling for four out of the last five weeks has been..a lot,” she wrote in her Instagram post.
Though she was appreciative of the opportunity, she decided upon her return that she wanted to remain at home for a while.
“That’s not to say that I won’t do this kind of travel in the future, but when I do, it will be absolutely the right reasons, and I’ll feel strong in doing it.”
February 2024
On February 23, 2024, Edwina, who is affectionately referred to as Eddie, celebrated her sixth birthday.
“One of the coolest people I know is our little Dween. Kind, funny, able to articulate her emotions so beautifully. FEELS everything. She’s also one of the most resilient people I know,” Libby wrote in an Instagram post.
“We love our loose unit. It’s such a privilege to watch her grow.”
February 2024
In February 2024, Libby shared this hilarious photo of little Alfie set up with headphones and a microphone.
“Honestly, just about everyone has a podcast these days 😂,” she joked in the caption.
January 2024
“Our big three into full-time kindy/school,” Libby wrote in an Instagram post in January 2024.
With all three girls away during the day, she and Alfie remain the only two at home! “It’s going to be so quiet,” she wrote.
“Feels like one of those moments which is a big shift for our family.”
November 2023
Libby’s youngest daughter, Bronte, celebrated her fourth birthday on November 7, 2023. The swimmer shared a post to Instagram, affectionately referring to her as Bunty.
“She is fierce, determined and totally independent. She has a mild obsession with scissors which is mildly concerning,” she penned.
“She is hilarious and kind and generous and a tad too rough with Alfie, but she is an absolute force to be reckoned with. Her name means thunder and she has thundered into our lives from the moment she was born!”
October 2023
Alfie is growing up so fast!
August 2023
Libby’s eldest, Poppy, celebrated her eighth birthday on August 31, 2023. Libby revealed that Poppy’s birthday is always an emotional time as it makes her think about how far she and the family have come.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that she has made me the best version of myself. The first year with her, broke me down and every year since, together we have grown and evolved and built the people we are today,” she captioned the Instagram post.
“You continue to be one of the best people I know.”
June 2023
What a lovely family!
June 2023
Sibling love. These photos melted our hearts!
April 2023
On April 7, 2023, Libby and Luke celebrated 16 years of marriage, sharing insights into their adorable love story.
“20 years ago, I asked this boy to be my boyfriend at my 18th birthday party. We had flirted for 6 months on MSN Messenger and I finally stopped waiting for him to ask me out!” she wrote.
“I do consider myself lucky to have found someone so willing to grow and evolve with me, even when it’s hard because I know that is rare.”