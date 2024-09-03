Content Warning: This article discusses pregnancy loss.

Swimming legend Libby Trickett may be known for winning Australia four Olympic gold medals at three consecutive Olympic games, but aside from her talent in the pool, the 39-year-old has seemingly mastered motherhood as well.

Since marrying her husband Luke Trickett in 2007, the two have welcomed four children: Poppy, Edwina, Bronte, and Alfred.

The Australian swimmer is filled with love for her children and shares an unbreakable bond with each of them, however, her journey through motherhood hasn’t been easy.

When Libby first fell pregnant in 2014, she was excited to forge a new identity out of the pool and achieve her next milestone, motherhood.

However, at her nine-week scan, the doctor informed her that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“It was like I could see what was happening outside of myself. And it was almost like it was slow motion, the way that it happened,” Libby told Mamamia‘s No Filter podcast, reflecting on the experience.

“I was completely floored, completely sideswiped.”

Libby welcomed her first child, Poppy on August 31, 2015. (Credit: Instagram)

Libby has always been open about her pregnancy struggles as well as the difficulties of motherhood.

“I don’t think anything can prepare you for the rollercoaster ride of parenthood,” she told Body And Soul in 2020 before getting candid about her struggle with postnatal depression.

“There is something about sleep deprivation that is cruel and lonely. There is something about your own personal expectations of yourself and your performance as the mother you imagined you would be which can be cruel and punishing.”

Edwina and Bronte love their little brother! (Credit: Instagram)

However, the birth of her youngest, Alfie, differed… Libby found that she had a greater capacity to enjoy every moment of being a mum.

Six weeks after he was born, she shared an emotional post on social media, revealing that she had been crying about the fleeting nature of motherhood.

“Six weeks with our Alfie. He’s really ‘waking up’, he’s smiling and getting stronger. It’s beautiful and delicious and I’m loving every minute, but also sad that our squishy, newborn cuddles will soon be a thing of the past,” she wrote.

Libby’s experience as a mother to a newborn was very different with Alfie. “I’m not entirely clear why I feel this way this time,” she wrote.

“Maybe it’s experience, maybe it’s because he’s my last, maybe it’s because I meditate, or maybe because it’s because I’m on medication. More than likely it’s the combo effect of it all, but I’m so glad I made it here.”

Libby and Luke have been married for 16 years. (Credit: Instagram)

Much like all parents, the swimming icon has endured the highs and the lows of being a parent, which is no easy job!

Libby is slowly learning to manage life as a mother of four and is determined to help her kids grow and thrive.

