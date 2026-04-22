Emily Seebohm and Ryan Gallagher found love after meeting on The Challenge in 2022, capturing fans’ hearts.

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Sparks quickly flew between the pair, and they went on to get engaged in December 2022, after a four-month whirlwind romance.

The couple welcomed a son Sampson, now two, in September 2023, but sady, things weren’t meant to be, and they called off their engagement in April 2025.

Since then, Emily has moved on with someone new, confirming she was no longer single in a fan Q&A in November 2025.

And he will no doubt be cheering her on as she takes on one of her biggest challenges yet: SAS Australia.

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Scroll on for everything you need to know about Emily’s new relationship.

Emily Seebohm has moved on with Brandon Caust after her split from Ryan Gallagher. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Emily Seebohm dating?

Emily moved on with a new partner in late 2025, teasing his identity in an Instagram post in November.

She confirmed she wasn’t single in a Q&A at the time, responding “No,” when a follower asked her if she was single.

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However, she didn’t confirm who her mystery man’s identity was, keeping the details of their relationship under wraps.

Emily finally went Instagram official with her new boyfriend in December, sharing a gallery of snaps of them together alongside the caption, “Surprise.”

She tagged her boyfriend in the post, confirming his name is Brandon Caust.

Emily has remained mum on the details of their relationship, and it is not known how they met.

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However, they appear to be going from strength to strength, with Emily often sharing galleries of photographs with him on Instagram.

Emily went public with Brandon in November 2025. (Credit: Instagram)

Are Emily Seebohm and Ryan Gallagher still together?

No. Olympian Emily and MAFS star Ryan called off their engagement in April 2025 after around three years of dating.

They first met on The Challenge Australia in 2022, and were hailed as one of reality TV’s epic love stories.

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Emily ended a relationship with her previous boyfriend to be with Ryan as sparks quickly flew between them.

“Obviously it wasn’t a nice call to make, but I told him what was going on and that there was something there with Ryan and I didn’t see the point in wasting any more time,” she said at the time.

They got engaged in December 2022 after four months of dating, and welcomed their son, Sampson, in September the following year.

Emily was previously in a three-year relationship with Ryan Sampson, but they called things off last year. (Credit: Instagram)

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However, they went their separate ways in April last year in what friends described as a “messy and emotional break-up”.

Their split emerged when fans noticed that they had stopped appearing in each other’s posts and they had unfollowed each other.

Neither of them commented on their split at the time, and they only publicly addressed the matter months later.

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Emily only spoke about it in a fan Q&A in November, when she confirmed they were no longer together, while Ryan spoke about dating around the same time.

“I went on a date on Sunday, I don’t go on too many dates, I’ve only just sort of started doing that,” he said in an Instagram video in November 2025.

Ryan has not gone public with another relationship since his split from Emily.

The exes continue to co-parent their son, Sampson.

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Emily and Ryan continue to co-parent their son, Sampson. (Credit: Instagram)

What happened between Emily Seebohm and Mitch Larkin?

Emily famously dated fellow Australian swimmer, Mitch Larkin, from 2016 to 2018, until the pair suffered a rumour-riddled split.

Allegations that Mitch had cheated on Emily arose in the media, but he insisted multiple times that he “absolutely did not cheat” on his girlfriend.

Emily first addressed the split publicly on Instagram in July 2018.

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“I would like to take this opportunity before more speculation and rumours are spread. Due to current events that have occurred, Mitch Larkin and I have decided to end our relationship and go our separate ways,” she penned.

“As always, I appreciate your support and ask for your understanding and privacy on this matter.”

A month later, Emily further addressed their breakup in a chat with Courier Mail.

“I just want to get on with my life, move on and want nothing to do with him and that is the best outcome,” she revealed.

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The break-up took a real toll on Emily’s personal life, and she began to struggle with disordered eating.

Emily had a dramatic split from her ex, Mitch Larkin. (Credit: Getty)

Speaking to her fellow campmates on the 2022 season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Emily explained the issues the breakup created for her mentally.

“It just really started me in this horrible pattern of going as long as I could without food, over-exercising. And then I’d go home and for dinner I’d have, like, a glass of milk,” she admitted.

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“Sometimes I’m not the best with being open with people and letting them know that I’m struggling, because I think as an athlete, you never want to seem like a weak person.

“I even lost my period for about a year-and-a-half. That’s how bad, like, I was malnourishing my body, really,” she shared.

“At that point, I was just like, this is the bottom. This is the bottom for me, like, I need help. So, I saw the dietitian and that was the best thing I ever did.”

Emily later moved on with radio host David ‘Luttsy’ Lutteral, who was 16 years her senior. They dated from 2019 until 2021, citing their different lifestyles as the reason behind their split.

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If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call The Butterfly Foundation’s national helpline on 1800 33 4673 or visit their website.