Nicole Kidman’s best Met Gala looks! A look at her 23-year fashion evolution

The biggest night in fashion is almost back for another year, and this time, Nicole Kidman is returning as co-chair!
A regular at the Met Gala, Nicole will be chairing for the first time in 21 years alongside Beyoncé, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.
Proving her status at the Met, the rules are even being bent for Nicole this year, allowing her to walk the carpet with her model daughter Sunday, 17, despite the strict 18-and-over policy.
Nicole will no doubt be pulling out all the stops for 2026’s Costume Art theme, and we can’t wait to see what she’s going to wear on the coveted night!
In honour of her return as co-chair, we have taken a look back at all of Nicole’s Met Gala looks from over the years.
Scroll down to see all of her timeless outfits.
2025
Theme – Superfine: Tailoring Black Style
Most recently, Nicole stunned in a custom Balenciaga gown designed by Demna.
The look was a recreation of a 1952 Balenciaga archival piece, and saw Nicole return to one of her favourite designers for the night.
2024
Theme – Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion
Arguably one of her most high-glamour looks, Nicole channelled classic Hollywood fashion in a black and white Balenciaga gown and classy satin gloves in 2024.
Proving her love of vintage Balenciaga, she found success in a design very similar to one worn by Dorian Leigh in the 1950s.
2023
Theme – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty
The Moulin Rouge star stepped out in a Chanel Haute Couture gown to honour Karl Largerfeld at the 2023 event.
Always one for thrifting, Nicole had actually worn the dress before – in her iconic Chanel No 5 commercial from 2004.
2016
Theme – Manus X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology
Nicole made her grand return to the Met Gala after an 11-year absence in 2016.
She stepped out in a celestial Alexander McQueen gown, which dazzled as it channelled the night sky.
2005
Theme – The House of Chanel
The entire night was a tribute to fashion powerhouse Chanel, and Nicole certainly embraced the theme!
Nicole, who was a co-chair for the second time that year, dazzled in a Chanel Haute Couture strapless crystal gown.
It was a fitting honour to her then-role as the face of the iconic Chanel No 5 fragrance. Her fellow Aussie, Margot Robbie, is currently the face of the perfume.
2003
Theme – Goddess: The Classical Mode
For her first-ever Met Gala appearance, Nicole made sure to sparkle in an eye-catching nude crystal gown from Gucci by Tom Ford.
As well as her first time attending, Nicole was also named as co-chair of the prestigious event for the first time.
No doubt, it is a night she still remembers now!