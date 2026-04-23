Nicole Kidman’s best Met Gala looks! A look at her 23-year fashion evolution

The biggest night in fashion is almost back for another year, and this time, Nicole Kidman is returning as co-chair!

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A regular at the Met Gala, Nicole will be chairing for the first time in 21 years alongside Beyoncé, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

Proving her status at the Met, the rules are even being bent for Nicole this year, allowing her to walk the carpet with her model daughter Sunday, 17, despite the strict 18-and-over policy.

Nicole will no doubt be pulling out all the stops for 2026’s Costume Art theme, and we can’t wait to see what she’s going to wear on the coveted night!

In honour of her return as co-chair, we have taken a look back at all of Nicole’s Met Gala looks from over the years.

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Scroll down to see all of her timeless outfits.