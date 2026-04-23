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Nicole Kidman’s best Met Gala looks! A look at her 23-year fashion evolution

She always brings her A-game!
kate dennett
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The biggest night in fashion is almost back for another year, and this time, Nicole Kidman is returning as co-chair!

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A regular at the Met Gala, Nicole will be chairing for the first time in 21 years alongside Beyoncé, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

Proving her status at the Met, the rules are even being bent for Nicole this year, allowing her to walk the carpet with her model daughter Sunday, 17, despite the strict 18-and-over policy.

Nicole will no doubt be pulling out all the stops for 2026’s Costume Art theme, and we can’t wait to see what she’s going to wear on the coveted night!

In honour of her return as co-chair, we have taken a look back at all of Nicole’s Met Gala looks from over the years.

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Scroll down to see all of her timeless outfits.

Nicole Kidman Met Gala
(Credits: Getty)

2025

Theme – Superfine: Tailoring Black Style

Most recently, Nicole stunned in a custom Balenciaga gown designed by Demna.

The look was a recreation of a 1952 Balenciaga archival piece, and saw Nicole return to one of her favourite designers for the night.

Nicole Kidman Met Gala
(Credits: Getty)

2024

Theme – Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion

Arguably one of her most high-glamour looks, Nicole channelled classic Hollywood fashion in a black and white Balenciaga gown and classy satin gloves in 2024.

Proving her love of vintage Balenciaga, she found success in a design very similar to one worn by Dorian Leigh in the 1950s.

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Nicole Kidman Met Gala
(Credits: Getty)

2023

Theme – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty

The Moulin Rouge star stepped out in a Chanel Haute Couture gown to honour Karl Largerfeld at the 2023 event.

Always one for thrifting, Nicole had actually worn the dress before – in her iconic Chanel No 5 commercial from 2004.

Nicole Kidman Met Gala
(Credits: Getty)

2016

Theme – Manus X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology

Nicole made her grand return to the Met Gala after an 11-year absence in 2016.

She stepped out in a celestial Alexander McQueen gown, which dazzled as it channelled the night sky.

Nicole Kidman Met Gala
(Credits: Getty)

2005

Theme – The House of Chanel

The entire night was a tribute to fashion powerhouse Chanel, and Nicole certainly embraced the theme!

Nicole, who was a co-chair for the second time that year, dazzled in a Chanel Haute Couture strapless crystal gown.

It was a fitting honour to her then-role as the face of the iconic Chanel No 5 fragrance. Her fellow Aussie, Margot Robbie, is currently the face of the perfume.

Nicole Kidman Met Gala
(Credits: Getty)

2003

Theme – Goddess: The Classical Mode

For her first-ever Met Gala appearance, Nicole made sure to sparkle in an eye-catching nude crystal gown from Gucci by Tom Ford.

As well as her first time attending, Nicole was also named as co-chair of the prestigious event for the first time.

No doubt, it is a night she still remembers now!

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kate dennett
Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

Kate is the Senior Content Producer for New Idea, where she is responsible for writing online content across entertainment and TV. Kate has more than six years’ experience writing for global news platforms, having previously worked at the Daily Mail, first as a Trainee Reporter before being promoted to Senior Showbiz Reporter. After specialising in TV and entertainment reporting, Kate worked in the Daily Mail’s Sydney offices for a year, where she fostered a passion for Australian media. Kate briefly moved back to London before returning to Sydney, where she joined Are Media. Kate enjoys writing about celebrities, reality TV, film, music, and more.

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