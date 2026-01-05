Everything you need to know about the 2026 Met Gala

NEED TO KNOW The Met Gala 2026 exhibition theme is “Costume Art”.

exhibition theme is Traditionally held on the first Monday in May, it’s expected to take place on May 4.

Former American Vogue editor Anna Wintour, tennis great Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman and Beyoncé

are this year’s co-chairs.

Advertisement

The sartorial magic of the 2026 Met Gala is a long way off, but there’s already much anticipation thanks to this year’s theme.

Traditionally held on the first Monday of the month, we can expect a feast for the eyes on this year’s carpet.

Find out more about the theme below.

The countdown is on for this extravagant fundraiser! (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

What is the purpose of the Met Gala?

Originally, the event was started by the late fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert in 1948, as a dinner to support the newly established Costume Institute.

It got a major makeover when late Vogue editor Dianna Vreeland joined it as a consultant in 1972 to elevate its status.

The first theme was then established in 1974 and set a precedent for decades to come.

Since then, it has transformed into an extravagant fundraiser for the museum’s exhibitions, acquisitions, and capital improvements.

Advertisement

In 2025, the event set a $31 million fundraising record, which doesn’t reflect the cost of staging the event on the day. In 2023, almost $22 million was raised.

The 2026 Met Gala Theme is “Costume Art”.(Credit: Getty)

What’s the 2026 Met Gala theme?

In September, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced “Costume Art” as its 2026 spring exhibition.

It will explore the “depictions of the dressed body across The Met’s vast collection, pairing garments with artworks to reveal the inherent relationship between clothing and the body”.

Advertisement

“Costume Art will present a dynamic and scholarly conversation between garments from The Costume Institute and an array of artworks from across The Met’s vast collection, elevating universal and timeless themes while bringing forward new ideas and ways of seeing,” the museum’s French Director and CEO said.

It’s going to be the museum’s first exhibition in its new Galleries, which are adjacent to the Great Hall, and measure almost 12,000 square feet.

The dress code will be released at a later date.

Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, Beyoncé and Anna Wintour will serve as the 2026 Met Gala co-chairs. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Who is in charge of the Met Gala in 2026?

For this year’s spectacle, Nicole Kidman, Beyoncé, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

This year’s Met Gala will be her first since she stepped away as the editor of American Vogue in June.

It will also mark Beyoncé’s first appearance at the annual fundraiser in 10 years.

Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz have also been confirmed as the co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala Host Committee.

Advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, LISA, Chloe Malle, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, A’ja Wilson, and Yseult have also been announced as additional members.

More names will be released at a later date.

In December 2025, the event faced backlash when billionaire Jezz Bezos and his wife, former journalist Lauren Sánchez Bezos, were announced as the lead sponsors.

Advertisement

However, the former editor shut it down that same month by saying Lauren would be a “wonderful asset” to the event and museum.

“We’re very grateful for her incredible generosity,” she told CNN, “so we’re thrilled she’s part of the night.”

Sabrina Carpenter is a member of the Met Gala Host Committee, so we are sure she’s going to go in style. (Credit: Getty)

Who is going to the Met Gala in 2026?

It’s fair to say the above names will be in attendance, and at the time of publication, no other details have been released.

Advertisement

According to Vogue, around 450 guests usually go to the event each year.

These include celebrities and figures from music, sports, art, fashion, and politics.

The Met Gala is an expensive affair! (Credit: Getty)

How much do Met Gala tickets cost?

If you’re invited, you’d need more than loose change to cover a ticket!

Advertisement

According to CBS Moneywatch, it cost $75,000 USD per person in 2025, with tables starting at $350,000 USD. However, some celebrities are invited by high-end brands and don’t have to pay for their attendance.

Tickets also cost the same in 2024, which was $25,000 USD jump from 2023.