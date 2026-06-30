Secret’s out! Farmer Jason connects with eliminated contestant from FWAW

While Farmer Jason Tessmann is still searching for love on screen on Farmer Wants a Wife, insiders claim the Queensland farmer’s real-life romance may have already ended.

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According to sources close to production, whispers have been circulating behind the scenes that Farmer Jason is no longer with the woman he chose during filming and has quietly started reconnecting with contestants sent home before the finale.

Now, one eliminated contestant in particular is causing major chatter among the cast.

New Idea understands former contestant Bene Joseph has allegedly been telling friends that Farmer Jason recently slid into her direct messages after filming wrapped, sparking speculation that the pair have reignited a connection away from the cameras.

“Bene has been proudly telling friends that Jason turned up in her DMs and they’ve been flirting and getting along,” claims one insider.

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Farmer Wants a Wife hasn’t been easy for Farmer Jason. (Credit: Channel seven)

“She’s also been saying he’s no longer with his lady from the show.”

The revelation has reportedly sent tongues wagging among the cast, many of whom remain in regular contact months after production ended.

“All the girls still talk,” says the source. “Nothing stays secret for very long. If one person gets a message, everyone eventually hears about it.”

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According to insiders, Bene may not be the only former contestant Jason has reconnected with since returning to everyday life.

“There has definitely been some DM activity,” alleges another source. “A few of the women have compared notes and some think Jason has been revisiting connections that didn’t get the chance to fully develop during filming.”

While some contestants reportedly see the messages as harmless and friendly, others believe the farmer may be exploring alternative romantic options after struggling to make his final relationship work in the real world.

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“A couple of the girls think he’s essentially gone back through the rejected contestants to see if there was someone he overlooked,” the insider claims.

The rumours come after Farmer Jason’s season was already dogged by questions about whether he was truly ready to settle down, with some contestants privately expressing concerns about his complicated dating history throughout filming.

Bene has reportedly told her loved ones that she and Jason have been flirting. (Credit: Instagram)

Despite the speculation, insiders say post-show contact between farmers and eliminated contestants is far more common than viewers might expect.

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“These people spend weeks living in a very intense environment and form genuine connections,” explains a production source.

“Sometimes once filming ends and the pressure disappears, they realise they had stronger chemistry with someone else.”

As Farmer Wants A Wife edges closer to its finale, sources claim Farmer Jason’s romantic life has become one of the hottest topics among this year’s cast.

“There’s a lot more going on behind the scenes than viewers realise,” teases the insider.

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“And once everyone is free to talk, there could be a few surprises.”

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