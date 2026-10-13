“It gave me the confidence”: The Great Australian Bake Off winner Pamela reveals major plans

When Pamela Buchanan found out she was going on The Great Australian Bake Off 2026, she just wanted to survive Cake Week.

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So, after winning the entire competition, she is still “pinching herself”.

“It was just such a beautiful experience, the whole journey being in the meeting the other bakers, living that for so many weeks,” the mother of two exclusively tells New Idea.

“It’s just an incredible honour, and it’s something I will never forget.”

Pamela is the winner of The Great Australian Bake off 2026! (Credit: Geoff Magee)

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In the October 13 finale, she beat Matt and Branden to the crown.

Pamela came first in the Technical Bake, and her ambitious Show Stopper, which was covered in over 260 handmade bonbons, was a standout.

“That was a huge task, but it was a finale, and my family were going to be there, and I thought this is the moment. If I’m going to do something huge, it has to be now,” she says of her final bake.

“So, achieving and going on to win it, it was something that I’m never going to forget.”

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Being a part of the experience was a dream come true for the longtime fan and self-taught baker.

While winning the competition certainly takes the cake, she says meeting other passionate bakers was also a highlight.

And if winning Bake Off wasn’t enough, Pamela has challenged herself to recreate all her bakes as the show has aired!

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And yes, that includes her Show Stopper.

“It’s just magical to show everyone what I actually did there,” she continues.

Being part of the show was a dream come true. (Credit: Instagram)

Armed with confidence from her time on the show and winning the ultimate baker’s kitchen from Smeg, Pamela is now turning her eyes to her new baking business, Bake and Sway.

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“I think the Bake Off just gave me that extra push of confidence, like, yes, I love the fast-paced environment. I love challenges, I love doing this, so you only live once. I’m going to give this a go,” she explains.

Along with establishing her website and social media pages, she’s keen to teach some classes.

She will also be at the Good Food & Wine Show in Sydney and Melbourne later this year.

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