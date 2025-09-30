Beth Hoy takes the cake as The Great Australian Bake Off Season 8 winner

After 10 weeks of wholesome moments and countless bakes, Beth Hoy has been crowned the winner of The Great Australian Bake Off.

During the grand final, the 37-year-old pastor was up against Jess Symon, 31, and Vanessa Furci, 34.

Speaking exclusively with New Idea, the mother of three said she would have been happy regardless of the outcome.

“I remember we all had a conversation beforehand that whoever it went to, we believed they deserved it,” she said.

“We all were really supporting each other and backing each other. And so I was honestly at peace with whatever happened in that moment.”

While she’s overjoyed with the result, she said it hasn’t fully sunken in yet. So much so that she could not stop laughing out of shock!

“I don’t think it entirely… it still doesn’t feel real yet,” she said. “But it’s unbelievable, it’s amazing.”

Beth Hoy (centre) is the winner of The Great Australian Bake Off! (Credit: Stu Bryce)

A dream come true

A long-time fan of the show, she applied, not expecting to be cast or make it that far into the competition.

During this season, she won Star Baker three times and came first in four technical challenges. Judge Darren Purchese even requested her jam recipe!

For Beth, one of her highlights was stepping into the shed for the first time.

“I tried to keep my expectations reasonable,” she explained.

“And so you wonder whether…is it going to be as beautiful as when you were there? And I can categorically say it was a very magical experience.

“It’s exactly as gorgeous as it looks. It was such a treat to be the person standing behind the bench.”

During the final episode, she confessed that she felt more like herself when she went away to film the show.

“I mean, as a person, I love people, I love baking, I love being creative, and I happen to find myself in an environment where all of those things came together so beautifully,” she explained.

“And I think it just brought out the best in me in many ways.

“And particularly in that final episode, because my family had been brought in because I was away from them for the duration of the filming, and that was the hardest thing.

“Because they’re a part of me too. But in that final episode, it all came together.”

Beth thrived in the shed. (Credit: Stu Bryce)

What’s next for Beth Hoy after The Great Australian Bake Off?

Along with being crowned as the winner, Beth also won a range of Smeg appliances for her kitchen, which she’s already put to great use!

While she loves baking for her church, the 2025 winner also enjoys baking with her young children.

With a new range of appliances, she’s determined to hone her skills and create more baking content on social media.

Beth is determined to continue baking. (Credit: Stu Bryce)

“I’d love to find opportunities to use baking and cooking to inspire and empower people,” she said about her future plans.

“And I think a lot of the time when people don’t get in their kitchen and cook, it’s because they’re either time poor, knowledge poor, or financially poor.

“But I’ve found ways around all three of those things at different points in my life and still manage to foster a love for cooking, baking, and creating delicious food.

“And I think it’s one of the joys of life.

“So, whether it’s through my content or other means, if there’s some way that I can encourage people and inspire people and maybe even teach people, I’d love that opportunity.”

