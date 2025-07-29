Every baker that’s been eliminated from The Great Australian Bake Off

Grab your whisks, because the eighth season of The Great Australian Bake Off is back on our screens!

Advertisement

This year, 12 bakers from different backgrounds, professions and walks of life are coming together to showcase their passions for baking.

With Natalie Tran and Tom Walker as the hosts, and bakes being judged by Rachel Khoo and Darren Purchese, there is plenty to look forward to.

“This new season is next-level – the bakers have truly raised the bar. From the very first challenge, you’ll see bold flavours, incredible technique, and a real sense of heart,” Darren said.

“I’m so excited for Season 8 of Bake Off – it’s bursting with warmth, joy and delicious surprises. In today’s fast-paced world, it offers the perfect slice of feel-good escapism,” Rachel added. “I can’t wait for viewers to step into the shed and experience the magic we’ve created.”

Advertisement

While the show is known for its wholesome moments and delicious dishes, unfortunately, not all 12 bakers can make it to the grand final.

This means someone is sent home each week.

Find out who has been eliminated below.

Darren Purchese and Rahcel Khoo are back to judge another season of The Great Australian Bake Off. (Credit: Stu Bryce)

Advertisement

Who has left The Great Australian Bake Off 2025?

(Credit: Stu Bryce) Gregson Gastar 44, Hairdresser Gregson entered The Great Australian Bake Off with a smile, a love of pineapples, and lots of colour. The hairdresser has been baking since he was nine years old, and While he brought flair to all of his bakes, and even some impressive dance moves, he was the first contestant eliminated from the competition. “I’ve had the best time,” he said. “The stuff that I have learned I have learned in this shed… is priceless. I might be the first gone, but they’re always gonna remember my pineapple dance.” Darren said his warm personality and joyful energy would be missed in the shed.

The Great Australian Bake Off is on every Tuesday at 7.30pm, on Foxtel and Binge.