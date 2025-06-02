Grab your aprons and mixers because The Great Australian Bake Off is returning to our screens in 2025!

Advertisement

Seasons six and seven of the beloved baking competition were co-hosted by Natalie Tran and Cal Wilson, who sadly passed away in October 2023.

While Cal will never be replaced, Foxtel has confirmed that a new face will co-host the upcoming season eight in 2025. Scroll on for all the details!

Natalie Tran and Tom Walker are hosting The Great Australian Bake Off 2025. (Credit: Foxtel)

Who is hosting The Great Australian Bake Off 2025?

The Foxtel Group has revealed that comedian Tom Walker will be joining Natalie Tran for hosting duties this year. Already known for his wit and hilarity on Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont-Spelling Bee, he is sure to bring the laughs.

Advertisement

“I truly loved being a part of The Great Australian Bake Off,” he said when the news was announced about his new gig.

“The whole crew is so warm, funny, welcoming, and kind, and the bakers are so talented, it blows my mind. To the little boy who grew up thinking he’d never see a biscuit city – you were wrong. I’m thrilled to be part of the Bake Off Family.”

Darren Purchese and Rachel Khoo are returning to judge the show. (Credit: Instagram)

Who are the judges of The Great Australian Bake Off 2025?

Esteemed Le Cordon Bleu-trained pastry chef and host Rachel Khoo is returning to the show alongside pastry chef Darren Purchese.

Advertisement

They joined the show in 2024 and took over from beloved chefs Matt Moran and Maggie Beer.

When does The Great Australian Bake Off 2025 start?

No date has been announced as of yet, BUT it isn’t too far away!

In a teaser posted to the show’s official Instagram account, Darren unveiled a sprinkle-covered biscuit that said season eight was coming soon!

In 2024, the show aired in September, and in 2023, it aired in June, so it is likely the new season will air sometime in this period.

Advertisement

We don’t know who will be cast in The Great Australian Bake Off in 2025 as of yet. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is baking in The Great Australian Bake Off 2025?

While the bakers have not been announced as of yet, the Foxtel Group has revealed that 12 people from across Australia will bake weekly across 10 episodes. Overall, there will be 30 challenges.

This season, some of the things we can expect are Tropical Tarts, Imprime Rolls, Biscuit Dioramas, and Edible Terrariums, so lots of yummy things all round!

There’s still time to join the ninth season of The Great Australian Bake Off. (Credit: Foxtel)

Advertisement

Can I apply for The Great Australian Bake Off?

Applications for 2025 have closed, but you can apply for season nine in 2026, with filming due to start soon!

“The GREAT AUSTRALIAN BAKE OFF continues to be one of our most-loved titles – full of mouth-watering inspiration, humour and jaw-dropping creativity,” said Foxtel Group’s Head of Unscripted Originals, Howard Myers-Rifai.

“Commissioning a new season was an easy decision as filming this show is such a joy for everyone involved, and we can’t wait to bring more spectacular bakes to audiences around the country.”

If you want to apply, you need to be aged 16 or above, be an Australian citizen or a permanent resident with the right to work in Australia, and be an amateur baker. Specifically, you must not have obtained a professional cooking or catering qualification over the last 10 years.

Advertisement

You can apply via greataustralianbakeoff.com.

Arvin Garcia won The Great Australian Bake Off in 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

Where can I stream The Great Australian Bake Off?

You can watch the first seven seasons of The Great Australian Bake Off on Foxtel or BINGE.