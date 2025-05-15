Maggie Beer has kept a low profile since she fell at home in 2024, but she has recently been spotted in public.

The Australian chef was spotted at Australian Fashion Week alongside international cooking expert Nigella Lawson on May 13.

Multiple outlets reported that the pair sat in the front row of the Lee Mathews show. For the show, she wore a blue smock-like dress with round orange earrings.

The Australian designer shared an Instagram story with the cooking duo on the day with the caption “We’re all @leemathewsau girlies”.

Maggie has not commented publicly about attending the show.

Magie’s sighting at Australian Fashion Week is the latest update she has provided in months. (Credit: Instagram)

What happened to Maggie Beer?

The fashion outing has been the latest update on the Australian chef after she fell at her Barossa Valley home in August 2024 and was then hospitalised.

The 80-year-old suffered multiple fractures and other injuries, according to an Instagram post shared by her family following the accident in September.

“She has asked us to apologise on her behalf to all those affected, and has asked for your patience as she recuperates.

She then followed it up with an Instagram post in October with an update on her progress.

“The support I’ve had from the whole community, Australia-wide, and from friends and family…I just have been so thankful and overwhelmed,” she shared in a video posted to her social media page.

“I’ve come such a long way, but I did underestimate the severity of the injuries, and so even though I want to tell you how good I’m feeling now, I still have a way to go,” she added at the time.

Since then, she’s been focusing on her Maggie Beer Foundation, which educates and provides people in aged care with nutritional meals and outcomes. She will also be appearing as a guest judge on the current season of MasterChef Australia: Back to Win.

Culinary queen Maggie Beer (centre) shared a love of food and cooking with her late daughter, Saskia (left), who passed away in 2020. (Credit: Instagram)

What happened to Maggie Beer’s eldest daughter?

Maggie has also kept busy with Saskia Beer Churchill Fellowship, which was set up in honour of her late daughter Saskia, who passed away in 2020 aged 46.

The charity was set up to continue Saskia’s work within the farming and artisanal food innovation space.

“We wanted to do something to ensure that Saskia’s memory was celebrated,” Maggie exclusively told New Idea in 2022.

“It felt right to do this … to help and encourage someone, like Saskia, who has great ideas and innovation. That way, her memory will live on.”