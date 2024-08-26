Australian celebrity chef Maggie Beer has been hospitalised following a fall at her home in the Barossa Valley.

The 79-year-old suffered multiple fractures according to an Instagram post shared by her family following the accident.

“Hello Friends, It’s Maggie’s family here. Just writing to let you know that following a fall at her home, she’s unfortunately suffered a couple of minor bone fractures and related injuries,” they began.

Beer was one of the judges on The Great Australian Bake Off alongside Matt Moran . (Credit: Instagram)

“Thankfully Col, her husband, was there and she is now in the excellent hands of her doctors who are confident she will make a full recovery. It may just take a little while.



“More than anything else, Maggie hates letting people down. But she has multiple events and public engagements coming up that she may have to miss.



“She has asked us to apologise on her behalf to all those affected – and has asked for your patience as she recuperates.



“Thank you for your understanding – The Beer Family.”

In February 2020, Maggie’s daughter Saskia had passed away suddenly in her sleep, aged 46. (Credit: Instagram)

The author and TV personality married her husband Colin in 1970 and the two now reside in their cottage home in the Barossa Valley, South Australia.



Maggie and Col had two daughters, Saskia and Elli, however, the family tragically lost Saskia in 2020.



“No parent ever gets over the loss of a child – I know that now,” a tearful Maggie told New Idea at the time.