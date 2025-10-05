The Amazing Race Australia star horrifies greeter with disgusting act

It’s fair to say that some of the challenges on The Amazing Race Australia are unusual.

And when contestants are floundering to figure out what they’re meant to do, their mishaps can be shocking.

The tenth leg in Taipei was no exception.

The final five teams were tasked with walking barefoot across a 15-metre reflexology path that featured uneven stones. Traditionally, reflexology focuses on how different pressure points in the feet connect to different parts of the body.

So, when the contestants made it to the end of the path, they were asked one simple question: “Where is my heart?”

Near the path was a sign, revealing the locations of all the pressure points in the feet and their corresponding body parts.

However, after missing the sign and making it to the greeter, Georgie Tunny, who arrived first with her fiancé, Rob Mills, initially didn’t understand what the greeter was saying.

Trying to figure out the solution and initially thinking she spoke in Taiwanese, Georgie began touching the greeter’s feet. Then, in a panic, she bent down and kissed her foot!

This was not received well.

“I kissed this woman’s feet, what even is this?” she said in horror, before sharing her frustration that she had to walk back and do the task again.

The journalist wasn’t the only one to misinterpret the challenge.

The other contestants began to touch her feet, and Luke O’Halloran even thought she wanted to see his feet, and showed them to her.

Aesha Scott’s fiancé, Scott Dobson, however, instantly realised and went back to check the sign, and then got his clue right away.

It took the others a while to catch on, but they eventually did!

It was a pre-determined non-elimination, so nobody went home, and everyone had to continue because it was a virtual pit stop.