“Getting boring”: Fans slam THIS frustrating part of The Amazing Race Australia

There is much anticipation for The Amazing Race Australia grand finale, but fans are complaining about one thing that’s “dragging” out the show.

At the time of publication, only four teams remain, which means we will soon find out who the winners are.

However, fans have been venting about the pre-determined non-eliminations, which they say are ruining the show.

Bernie and Steve Curry were saved by one of the recent non-elimination legs on The Amazing Race Australia. (Credit: Channel 10)

In the last two weeks, there have been three non-elimination legs. While fans have been excited because it means their favourites have been spared, others have had enough.

They haven’t been the only non-eliminations this season, but they’ve been the most in a short period of time.

“How many non-elimination races are there?” one vented.

“As far as I am concerned, either let them all race at the end, or have no get out of jail free races.”

“Again, how many is that now?” another asked. “Getting boring and dragging it out now.”

Among all the frustration, one loyal watcher suggested that there were more because of Brendan Fevola pulling out of the race, and Stella being removed for medical reasons.

They suggested that this allowed the show to maintain its schedule.

Fans are outraged by the amount of non-elimination legs on The Amazing Race Australia. (Credit: Channel 10)

In previous seasons, the show had non-elimination legs, which were put in place before each stint. The team that comes last doesn’t usually find out until their feet hit the mat.

Previously, Paramount executive producer Sophia Mogford told Mediaweek that all the locations and challenges are scouted in advance. Local teams are also brought on board to make sure they’re culturally sensitive and accurate.

“You have to have a passion for the project and for travel and also a sensitivity to the cultural areas that we go through, because there are lots of different beliefs that we come across and lots of different environmental areas that we need to be considerate of,” she said.







