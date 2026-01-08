Hugh Jackman unrecognisable as “murderous outlaw” in gritty new film

Hugh Jackman looked strikingly different from his usual polished demeanour in his latest film role.

The Australian actor, 57, has taken on the role of Robin Hood in A24’s latest spin on the legendary tale, though it might not be as you remember it.

Instead, Hugh’s version of the heroic outlaw describes himself as “murderous” in the movie, titled The Death of Robin Hood.

In a new trailer, Hugh looks worlds away from his suave red carpet appearances with long, silver locks and a bushy beard.

Hugh Jackman looks strikingly different in the trailer for The Death of Robin Hood. (Credit: A24)

He also ditches his trademark Australian accent to embody the English folk hero, though he appears to be more villainous than the character you may remember.

“People speak of Robin Hood. Tell his stories. They’re all lies. He was not a hero. He were a murderous brigand. I am the outlaw, Robin Hood,” Hugh’s character warns in a voice-over.

He goes on to describe his status as a “curse”, adding, “I’ve killed so many. I could not give you a count.”

However, he appears to bond with a young girl and offers to make her a bow so she can protect herself, with some fans comparing the plot to that of the 2017 Wolverine movie, Logan.

“There are bad people out there. I fear our blood debts will follow her,” he warns. “I’ll keep you safe. I will keep you safe.”

Robin is rescued by a mysterious woman, played by Jodie Comer, who cares for a group of orphans, and the film provides a darker take on the Sherwood Forest hero.

“The script delivered power, and it examines how power can be used for good or bad,” Hugh told EW of the movie, directed by A Quiet Place‘s Michael Sarnoski.

“Robin Hood is a real man in our story. With all the scars, the pain, the regret, and yes, the love. Mike’s story has weight to it. For me, it’s beautiful and human.”

Though not the same extreme lengths as for Wolverine, Hugh did undergo quite a physical transformation to portray Robin Hood.

The movie’s release date has not yet been confirmed, but fans are already speculating whether it could earn Hugh his long-awaited Oscar, giving him EGOT status.

