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The best Met Gala 2026 red carpet looks from celebrities

Fashion's biggest night of the year is finally here!
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The biggest names in fashion, music, acting, business, sport and art have made their way to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for the 2026 Met Gala.

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Held annually on the first Monday in May, the prestigious event (formally known as the Costume Institute Benefit) is globally renowned as the world’s most glamorous fashion event and raises millions for the arts and cultural institution every year.

This year’s theme and exhibition is “Costume Art“, with the dress code being “fashion is art”, which has been interpreted in a multitude of ways by the guests.

Usually hosted by Vogue’s former editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, the event is co-chaired by her, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Beyoncé.

See all of the best looks from the 2026 Met Gala red carpet below.

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Anna Wintour 2026 Met Gala
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Anna Wintour

Co-chair

Venus Williams 2026 Met Gala
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Venus Williams

Co-chair

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Nicole Kidman

Co-chair

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Sam Smith 2026 Met Gala
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Sam Smith

Claire Foy 2026 Met Gala
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Claire Foy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: (L-R) Baz Luhrmann, Suleika Jaouad, Jon Batiste, and Catherine Martin attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
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Baz Luhrmann, Suleika Jaouad, Jon Batiste, and Catherine Martin

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin 2026 Met Gala
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Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin

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Naomi Osaka
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Naomi Osaka

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Zoë Kravitz

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Doja Cat

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Olivia Wilde

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Gwendoline Christie

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 Sarah Pidgeon

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Luke Evans

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Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

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Amanda Seyfried

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Katy Perry

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Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor

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Gigi Hadid

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Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

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Patrick Schwarzenegger

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Maya Hawke

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Gayle King

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Janelle Monáe 

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Irina Shayk

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Stevie Nicks

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Naomi Watts

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Heidi Klum

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Colman Domingo

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Paul Anthony Kelly

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Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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Brianna Kennedy Picture Researcher

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