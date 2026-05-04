The best Met Gala 2026 red carpet looks from celebrities

The biggest names in fashion, music, acting, business, sport and art have made their way to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for the 2026 Met Gala.

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Held annually on the first Monday in May, the prestigious event (formally known as the Costume Institute Benefit) is globally renowned as the world’s most glamorous fashion event and raises millions for the arts and cultural institution every year.

This year’s theme and exhibition is “Costume Art“, with the dress code being “fashion is art”, which has been interpreted in a multitude of ways by the guests.

Usually hosted by Vogue’s former editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, the event is co-chaired by her, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Beyoncé.

See all of the best looks from the 2026 Met Gala red carpet below.

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