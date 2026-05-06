EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban’s emotional reaction over Sunday Rose’s Met Gala debut

NEED TO KNOW Sunday Rose Kidman Urban made her Met Gala debut on May 4.

made her Met Gala debut on May 4. She walked the red carpet with her mum, Nicole Kidman .

. Her dad, Keith Urban , was so proud of his beautiful daughter.

, was so proud of his beautiful daughter. But he had his reservations about her rule-breaking attendance too..

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When it comes to staying out late on a school night, making your debut at the prestigious Met Gala in New York is a pretty good reason for a lack of shut-eye.

That’s exactly what happened to Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 17, who accompanied her mother, Nicole Kidman, to the event at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4.

But it was her father, Keith Urban, who was especially proud, from afar, of his little girl!

Sunday’s Met Gala debut came just hours after New Idea revealed she’d extended an olive branch to her father, re-following him on Instagram amid rumours of an estrangement.

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She’s all grown up! Sunday made her Met Gala debut on May 4. (Credit: Getty)

“Sunday literally took Keith’s breath away,” a source close to the country music star, who’s based in Nashville, Tennessee, tells New Idea.

“He was so proud of her and thought she looked absolutely beautiful.”

Sunday confidently strode the red carpet in an edgy floral Dior gown, alongside event Met veteran Nicole, who wore a ruby red sequinned Chanel number.

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The theme of this year’s gala was Costume Art, and Nicole was co-chairing for the third time.

“Keith thought Sunday looked so grown up and even gave her mum a run for her money when it comes to style,” our source adds.

Nicole couldn’t have been prouder of Sunday at the Met. (Credit: Getty)

But, despite Keith’s pride, he’s also thought to have some reservations about Sunday’s exposure at the event, too.

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Technically, since she is still under 18, her attendance went against the admittance rules.

She wasn’t the only nepo baby allowed into the event, as Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy, 14, also attended as Anna Wintour bent the rules for them.

Sunday also had school the next day, which, to be fair, Nicole had insisted she attend, no matter what.

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But our source says, Keith’s main concern was over Sunday falling prey to online trolls.

“He does worry about his girls being trolled,” our source says – he and Nicole also share daughter Faith Margaret, 15, who did not attend the Met.

Keith thought Sunday looked stunning, but he worries about online trolls too. (Getty) (Credit: Getty)

“Now that she’s started modelling, Sunday already gets piled on for being a nepo-baby worse than most, and it frustrates Keith that there’s nothing he can do about it.

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Looking at Sunday on those stairs, it’s easy to forget she’s not yet 18 and he worries how the trolling will affect her.”

But, our source adds, Keith – whose divorce from Nicole after 19 years of marriage was finalised earlier this year – also knows that there was no way Sunday would want to miss out and he wasn’t going to stand in her way.

“He knows she’s in good hands with Nicole and her team,” our source adds.

“But as her dad, he’ll always be her protector, and it’s a job he’ll always take seriously.”

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New Idea has approached Keith’s representatives for comment.

Keith hasn’t been seen with Sunday or Faith in more than 100 days. (Credit: Getty)

There had been rumours of an estrangement between Keith and Sunday after she failed to mention him in an interview, and it emerged she wasn’t following him on Instagram.

It is not known if Sunday had previously been following Keith, but he didn’t show up in her “following” list in a search on April 21, 2026, while Nicole did.

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However, when approached by New Idea, Keith simply said, “Family is private,” in a rare public statement.

Sunday has since followed Keith on Instagram in an apparent olive branch, a search on May 4 confirmed.

Keith hasn’t been publicly photographed with his daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15, for more than 100 days, with Nicole getting primary custody in their January divorce.