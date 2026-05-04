EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman eyes up Jacob Elordi as leading man – and her daughters approve!

Nicole Kidman has always had a very good relationship with her teen daughters, Sunday and Faith, but the trio have become even closer following Nicole’s divorce from their dad, Keith Urban, last year.

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However, New Idea can exclusively reveal that the actress is scoring even more mum points with her girls, aged 17 and 15, now that sparks are flying with Hollywood’s reigning heart-throb, Wuthering Heights star Jacob Elordi.

“Nicole has been on the lookout for a new, younger leading man, and after getting to know Jacob, it looks like her hunt is over!” dishes our well-placed insider.

Nicole, 58, and fellow Aussie Jacob, 28, were seen getting cosy at this year’s Oscars ceremony in March.

Nicole was a presenter while Jacob was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Frankenstein.

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At one point, six-foot-five Jacob practically leapt over the front row to greet Nicole with a chivalrous kiss to her hand. Later that night, they were also photographed together at the Vanity Fair afterparty.

Jacob Elordi was photographed kissing Nicole Kidman’s hand at the 2026 Oscars. (Credit: Getty)

The pair were expected to cross paths again at this week’s Met Gala in New York City, where Nicole was serving as a co-chair and Sunday was a guest.

If things go the way the Lioness actress is hoping they will, she and Jacob will be reuniting again on a movie set before long.

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“Nicole has several scripts in play and Jacob is top of her wish list to be her co-star,” our source reiterates.

One of the projects Nicole is attached to is an untitled erotic thriller about a struggling actor who takes a nannying job with a high-flying producer and her movie-star husband. He plots to seduce the couple and exploit their industry connections, only to find himself ensnared in a far more dangerous game.

“Jacob probably isn’t right for that role, but Nicole is very keen to find something that works for both of them,” adds our source.

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“She loves that they have similar backgrounds and hopes that he’ll consider letting her take him under her wing. She also knows she’s going to have extra kudos from Sunny and Faith, who like most teenage girls are huge fans of Jacob.”

An insider told New Idea that Nicole Kidman is keen to star alongside Jacob Elordi in one of her future projects. (Credit: Getty)

Nicole and Jacob’s Oscars chemistry left many hoping there might be something more brewing between them.

“They should start dating,” one fan wrote on social media as the photo of Nicole and Jacob at the Vanity Fair party circulated. Another said, “Finally, a man to match her height!”

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Sadly, it seems romance is off the cards – for now. Jacob is currently linked to model Kendall Jenner, 30.

“Jacob is in awe of Nicole and would do anything to work with her,” dishes another source.

“He’s had a crush on her since he was 15. He wouldn’t dare make a move, though. This is a chance to work with an Oscar-winning actress. He’s not going to blow that on an old teenage crush he had.”