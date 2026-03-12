Nicole Kidman’s first words on her split from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman has finally broken her silence on her split from Keith Urban.

Advertisement

In a March 2026 interview, the 58-year-old revealed to Variety she’s “grateful for her family” after a year that saw her retreat into her “shell”.

Nicole Kidman, seen in New York City in March, is finally coming out of her shell since her divorce. (Credit: Getty)

In her first comments since her divorce from the country music star, when asked if she was doing all right, Nicole didn’t shy away.

“I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good,” she told the outlet.

Advertisement

“What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.”

In happier times, Keith Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, Nicole’s niece, Sybella Hawley, and Nicole Kidman. (Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Nicole shocked fans after she filed for divorce on September 30 in Nashville, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The couple, who share daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, finalised their divorce on January 6, ending their marriage of nearly two decades.

Advertisement

Nicole admitted she had retreated from public life over the past year.

“I was quiet. I had other things going on. I was in my shell,” she said, before signalling she’s ready to move forward.

“Now I’m in a place of saying, ‘2026. Here we go.’ I have Practical Magic with [Sandra Bullock]. I’ll be in full witch mode.”

Advertisement

New Idea exclusively revealed in January that Keith had been feeling “lost” without his family after spending Christmas apart from his daughters, with Faith celebrating her 15th birthday in Australia also without her dad.

“Not being with Faith on her special day was heartbreaking for Keith. He’s not doing well, but he does have a revolving door of friends checking in on him, from Blake [Shelton] to Garth [Brooks],” an insider told us.

“Keith doesn’t know where home is anymore. He’s totally lost without any navigational device.”

Advertisement